Former vice president certainly still a liberal

The past few weeks have seen a drastic winnowing of Democratic presidential candidates, with former Vice President Joe Biden now the party’s presumptive nominee to face President Donald Trump in November.
Among many political analysts, a prevailing opinion had been that Mr. Trump and his supporters would have preferred to face U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the general election because the two men have such a wide disparity of views and stances on issues. Mr. Sanders’ ultra-liberal views would have made it easier for conservatives and moderate Democrats to support the president, the thinking went.
With Mr. Biden now the leading Democratic contender, does that cause that line of thinking to no longer be pertinent.
We think not.
Ted Harvey, chairman of the Committee to Defend the President, recently shared information about Mr. Biden that is extremely interesting. Given Mr. Harvey’s position as a supporter of Mr. Trump, he admittedly is not objective on the topic of the presidential election, but that doesn’t mean his points aren’t worth considering.
Mr. Biden wants to be portrayed as a centrist Democrat, “but in reality, he steals pages from the Sanders playbook,” Mr. Harvey recently wrote.
Mr. Biden has said he wants to go after Wall Street bankers, CEOs and hedge fund managers; wants to roll back President Trump’s historic tax cuts that have benefited the nation’s economy; and also wants to increase taxes in order to combat climate change.
“Any candidate who campaigns on a ‘clean energy revolution and environmental justice’ — whatever that means — isn’t much of a moderate at all,” Mr. Harvey wrote.
Mr. Trump has taken to referring to Mr. Biden as “Sleepy Joe,” a reference to his seeming lack of energy and propensity to make verbal gaffes. But the president isn’t the only one to pick up on that. Even Trevor Noah, the liberal host of “The Daily Show,” criticized Mr. Biden’s cluelessness, saying “he still has opponents in this race… the most difficult is himself.”
Mr. Noah went so far as to round up Mr. Biden’s mistakes over a 24-hour period — from the names of TV anchors to the words “Super Tuesday.” Not even the Declaration of Independence was safe.
All the while, the U.S. unemployment rate — while Mr. Trump has been in office — dipped to a record low of 3.5 percent, while average hourly earnings have reached a year-over-year gain of 3 percent. In other words, working Americans are finding jobs aplenty and seeing higher take-home pay to boot.
Mr. Biden’s emergence as the Democratic frontrunner has changed the dynamics of the presidential race. But it’s still a choice between a political conservative and a liberal Democrat. That’s what voters need to keep in mind.