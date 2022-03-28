With 12 days remaining in the legislative session, the Nebraska Legislature — and all of us — would be wise to take a lesson from former Gov. Kay Orr.
During a visit to Norfolk earlier this month for a meeting of Nebraska Republicans, the former Republican governor offered this advice to those thinking of getting involved in politics.
“I would offer the same advice to young men and young women and for anything, not just politics but anything you do. Remember what you say and think carefully of how you say it and how it will be received,” Orr told the Daily News. “We should try to be kind, thoughtful and sincere. We don’t converse with one another the way we once did and, because of that, I think we lose a lot in our society in our relationships with people. We should try to be kind and respectful to one another.”
And the former governor speaks from experience. She was the first female Republican governor in the United States, serving for four years from 1987 to 1991. Before that, she served as state treasurer. She also has been a party leader on local, state and national levels.
Her comments in Norfolk came on the heels of heated debate in Lincoln two weeks ago on an expanded concealed carry bill on firearms. For the most part, senators have worked together for the common good of the state — including on this legislation — the way Nebraska’s one-house Unicameral was designed to do. While the Legislature is officially nonpartisan, at times that has not been the case.
With the gun bill, the debate got emotional at times, with one senator storming out of the chamber and another saying the “culture” of not getting personal with colleagues during floor debate had disappeared. The incident prompted another senator to call on her colleagues to be “kinder” — which sounds similar to what our former governor had to say.
Unfortunately, kindness seems to be rare nowadays, whether it be in the nation’s capital, our statehouses, on social media and even in our own homes. Everybody has an opinion, and, of course, that opinion, in their mind, is always right.
Granted, while acknowledging that debates on the floor of the Legislature sometimes turn heated, senators should strive to treat each other with kindness and respect. Target issues, not people. Remember what you say and think carefully of how you say it and how it will be received. Gov. Orr’s words should offer lessons to us all, no matter our differences.