“There is no left or right. There’s only an up or down.”
The words of President Ronald Reagan in a 1981 speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference mirrored one he had given 17 years earlier, saying “we’ve been told increasingly that we must choose between left or right.”
“I’ll repeat what I said then in ’64. ‘There is no left or right. There’s only an up or down:’ Up to the ultimate in individual freedom, man’s age-old dream, the ultimate freedom consistent with an orderly society — or down to the totalitarianism of the ant heap.”
More now than ever, we need leaders who look up for all Americans.
Whether Republican or Democrat, neither side has it all figured out. That makes it even more imperative for the two sides to find a common ground.
Hurling insults at one another does nothing to help achieve that, as we saw from our two presidential candidates in what seemed more like a playground argument than a debate.
In their first of two debates, we heard one candidate remark to his counterpart, “There’s nothing smart about you.” His counterpart wasn’t blameless, at one point telling the other to “shut up” and calling him a “clown” and a liar. In all, the candidates interrupted the moderator or their opponent 90 times in the 90-minute debate.
Is this what our democracy has come down to? Two candidates shouting to be heard over one another rather than listening to one another?
With just one debate remaining between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, we hope both candidates will stop arguing or disagreeing so much with what their opponent says and instead share with voters their vision for America.
“Did we forget that government is the people’s business and every man, woman and child becomes a shareholder with the first penny of tax paid?” Mr. Reagan said in a 1982 speech to the New York City Partnership Association. “Did we forget that government must not supersede the will of the people or the responsibilities of the people in their communities? Did we forget that the function of government is not to confer happiness on us but to give us the opportunity to work out happiness for ourselves?”
Like Mr. Reagan, America needs a president that its people can look up to.
“This is a time for choosing,” Mr. Reagan said 56 years ago.
Not left or right.
Only America.
* * *
