Whether it be dining at restaurants, getting your hair done, shopping for groceries or working out, customers are urged to wear masks not only to protect themselves but especially others in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With restaurants, hair salons and the YMCA opening over the past couple of weeks in Norfolk, for many, this may have marked your first experience wearing a face mask in public. Others have been doing so for weeks. Unfortunately, there are too many who refuse to.
Across the United States, masks have become more and more prevalent, first as a voluntary precaution and then as a requirement imposed by governmental agencies and businesses. That includes all major U.S. airlines, which have rolled out requirements for passengers and crew to wear face coverings in response to concerns over contagion, particularly in small or confined spaces that present higher risks of infection than well-ventilated or outdoor settings.
But the rules are effective only if people are willing to follow them and if they are enforced. The effectiveness of masks is questionable, especially on planes when passengers remove them for snacks and drinks, touch their faces and spread germs. Many people also are donning masks incorrectly, in ways that could increase risks, experts said.
“If you’re going to wear a mask, you need to very consciously learn to wear it correctly; otherwise they’re not effective, and it can actually become a hazard to you if you don’t treat it like it’s a protection device,” said Joshua Santarpia, associate professor of pathology and microbiology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
As noted in this space over the past couple of weeks, there’s been scattered violence by those who refuse shop owners’ requests to wear masks. A security guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan, was shot and killed after he ordered a maskless customer to leave. A clerk at a Target ended up with a broken arm after he was slugged by a mask-averse customer.
Here in Nebraska, a woman who refused to put on a mask when being treated for COVID-19 at a Lincoln hospital spit on the walls and floor and punched a nurse, police said.
While it may be a brief inconvenience for you to wear a mask, think of those who must wear masks for an entire workday. Put yourself in their shoes, or masks.
Be patient, and keep your feelings — and your face — masked.