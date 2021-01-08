During the pre-election debates and again after the November vote, President-elect Joe Biden stated that he will have the United States rejoin the Paris climate Agreement. Let’s hope he reconsiders.
It would be a costly mistake for the nation to join this pact involving nearly 200 nations. While supporters say it tries to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, there is no evidence it does anything.
For starters, the Paris Climate Agreement is nonbinding. Although many nations agree to reduce emissions, there are no penalties for violators like China.
President Trump was correct to have the U.S. withdraw. By not belonging, the U.S. did not have to send billions of dollars to the United Nation’s Green Climate Fund. According to the Competitive Enterprise Institute, one of the most significant requirements of the accord was for developed-nations like the U.S. to make large annual contributions to the fund.
“These billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars would have been spent by an organization that operates with insufficient transparency and accountability, problems raised as far back as 2015 and amplified even by supporters of the UN climate agenda. Worse yet, the GCF’s projects face the age-old problem of international development money being diverted by corrupt government officials in recipient nations,” according to the institute.
Also upsetting, the pact penalized U.S. energy producers and, as a result, made U.S. energy costlier. This would have reversed the energy independence the U.S. achieved under the Trump administration.
Finally, it isn’t necessary for the U.S. There was some good news last summer that wasn’t widely reported. Andrew Wheeler, administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, stated that the nation’s air is getting cleaner, especially in the Midwest.
Six of the most common air pollutants — carbon monoxide, lead, ground-level ozone, particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide — are known as “criteria” pollutants and were often at dangerous levels for public health in many cities when the EPA was created in 1970.
“Our latest air progress report shows a remarkable decrease in air pollution — both over the past three years and in the past half-century. This data shows conclusively that the U.S. can continue to have world-leading air emission reductions for our citizens alongside economic growth,” Wheeler said last July.
Since 1970, the combined emissions of the six criteria air pollutants and their precursor pollutants have dropped an incredible 77%, while the United States GDP grew 285%. In other words, Wheeler said, today’s air is 77% cleaner than it was in 1970 despite triple the traffic and no world agreement.
So, does rejoining this agreement do anything for the U.S.? Or could it be an agreement to have the U.S. taxpayers prop up an organization designed to punish America for having such a large economy?