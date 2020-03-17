How does a group of Norfolkans raise
$1 million in just eight years?
The success story that is For the Girls has shown the formula for doing so.
It involves:
Selecting a worthwhile cause. In this case, the fight against breast cancer certainly
qualifies.
Making sure that the money raised is used appropriately. Supporting breast cancer research and paying for equipment and supplies that will help Northeast Nebraskans battling breast cancer is a hallmark of the For the Girls’ fundraising efforts.
Having a dedicated, motivated and organized group of individuals willing to devote
time and energy to the effort. The group of women who banded together to form For the Girls are a stellar example of that.
Creating a fun annual event that many look forward to. The For the Girls annual fundraiser masquerading as a party is like few others.
At the organization’s annual event earlier this year, the $1 million milestone was achieved less than 10 years after the group of organizers first came together to begin planning the inaugural event.
“It was just a dream to be able to provide an organization that would support those who are fighting or surviving or dealing with grief after losing someone,” board member Lori Williams said.
For the Girls keeps 80 percent of its funds local, with the money dedicated toward numerous supplies and equipment, including robes for breast cancer patients; cancer-related equipment used at Faith Regional Health Services’ Carson Cancer Center; and providing physical, mental and educational support to those who need help.
While those associated with For the Girls have every right to be pleased with what has been accomplished, they’re quick to acknowledge that it’s a community-wide effort.
And there’s also the realization that there are many other charitable efforts in Norfolk and the region that have enjoyed financial success, too.
“While For the Girls gets credit for being an amazing organization, the truth is, our community is For the Girls,” Mrs. Williams said. “We are so grateful and proud of what we and the generous community have been able to accomplish in eight short years.”
We would echo her comments and express gratitude for all of the charitable efforts that take place in Norfolk and the region. They all speak to the impressive level of generosity, compassion and caring that Northeast Nebraskans have for all those who find themselves in need.