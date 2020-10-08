NDN logo

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, unemployment levels eclipsed those from the Great Recession of 2007-09. The U.S. economy also contracted by the worst on record in the second three months of 2020, shrinking by 31.7%.

The COVID-19 outbreak and the economic downturn that followed swelled the ranks of unemployed Americans by more than 14 million in a three-month span. As a result, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up from 3.8% in February — among the lowest on record in the post-World War II era — to 13.3% in May. That rate was the era’s second highest, trailing only the level reached in April (14.4%).

But contrast that to what has happened over the past three months. On the heels of adding 1.8 million jobs in July, 1.5 million in August and 661,000 jobs in September, the country is taking steady steps in regaining its economic footing.

It’s true, though, that many businesses and customers are still facing uncertainty. Some economists say it could take as long as late 2023 for the job market fully recover.

But with September’s hiring gain, the economy has recovered slightly more than half the 22 million jobs wiped out by the coronavirus.

That’s why it’s appropriate for the economy to continue to be President Donald Trump’s strongest political hand — and he is counting on its continued rebound to convince voters to give him a second term.

With the economy rebounding, now would not be the best time to switch gears. That’s especially true considering Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s plan to raise taxes on individuals with income above $400,000, including hikes in individual income, capital gains and payroll taxes. Mr. Biden also would raise taxes on corporations by raising the corporate income tax rate and imposing a corporate minimum book tax.

Given all that, it’s fair to wonder if the election of Mr. Biden would be the first step in taxing this nation into another recession. And that’s the last thing Americans need, especially those who have been hurt by the pandemic.

“Joe Biden will raise taxes and kill jobs,” says a woman in one of Mr. Trump’s recent ads, followed by an older man who adds, “President Trump is the right person for this nation’s economy.”

Just as Ronald Reagan was the right person to help the nation recover in the 1980s with Reaganomics — combining tax reductions with unrestricted free-market activity — we believe Mr. Trump will continue to do the same now.

Helping businesses grow and reopen creates more jobs for the average American. That’s what another four years in the White House for Donald Trump will help accomplish.

Coming Friday: A return to Lincoln for a former state senator.

Fix the streets — William "Bill" Christian

MESA, Ariz. — I was born and lived in Norfolk until I was 70 years old. At that time, I left Norfolk because of a heart condition. I needed warmer weather but I come back and visit on a regular basis. I couldn’t believe how bad the streets were.

Global warming intensifying — John Gibbons

CUTCHOGUE, N.Y. — In his recent column, Michael Reagan raises some valid points about why more homes are being destroyed, but he misses the mark when he attempts to discuss the science. Global warming is intensifying wildfires in California just as it is causing aridification of arable land …

Remember the residents — Carol M. Smith

GRAND ISLAND — By what logic is it OK for a resident in a nursing facility to be isolated and kept from contact with their family, while those charged with caring for those individuals have no such restrictions and are allowed (after their shift) to live a normal life going to sports events,…