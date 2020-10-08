During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, unemployment levels eclipsed those from the Great Recession of 2007-09. The U.S. economy also contracted by the worst on record in the second three months of 2020, shrinking by 31.7%.
The COVID-19 outbreak and the economic downturn that followed swelled the ranks of unemployed Americans by more than 14 million in a three-month span. As a result, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up from 3.8% in February — among the lowest on record in the post-World War II era — to 13.3% in May. That rate was the era’s second highest, trailing only the level reached in April (14.4%).
But contrast that to what has happened over the past three months. On the heels of adding 1.8 million jobs in July, 1.5 million in August and 661,000 jobs in September, the country is taking steady steps in regaining its economic footing.
It’s true, though, that many businesses and customers are still facing uncertainty. Some economists say it could take as long as late 2023 for the job market fully recover.
But with September’s hiring gain, the economy has recovered slightly more than half the 22 million jobs wiped out by the coronavirus.
That’s why it’s appropriate for the economy to continue to be President Donald Trump’s strongest political hand — and he is counting on its continued rebound to convince voters to give him a second term.
With the economy rebounding, now would not be the best time to switch gears. That’s especially true considering Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s plan to raise taxes on individuals with income above $400,000, including hikes in individual income, capital gains and payroll taxes. Mr. Biden also would raise taxes on corporations by raising the corporate income tax rate and imposing a corporate minimum book tax.
Given all that, it’s fair to wonder if the election of Mr. Biden would be the first step in taxing this nation into another recession. And that’s the last thing Americans need, especially those who have been hurt by the pandemic.
“Joe Biden will raise taxes and kill jobs,” says a woman in one of Mr. Trump’s recent ads, followed by an older man who adds, “President Trump is the right person for this nation’s economy.”
Just as Ronald Reagan was the right person to help the nation recover in the 1980s with Reaganomics — combining tax reductions with unrestricted free-market activity — we believe Mr. Trump will continue to do the same now.
Helping businesses grow and reopen creates more jobs for the average American. That’s what another four years in the White House for Donald Trump will help accomplish.
* * *
