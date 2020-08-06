It’s a fine line between expressing oneself and being restricted.
Anyone who has seen the movie, “Office Space,” probably recalls the scenes where Joanna, the waitress who works at Chotchkie’s restaurant, is feuding with her boss over her “pieces of flair.”
While wearing a uniform is required, the servers are encouraged to express themselves by wearing a minimum of 15 badges or “pieces of flair.”
In one of the scenes, Joanna is confronted because she isn’t wearing 37 pieces like one of her coworkers.
In fact, she is told, wearing more than the minimum is encouraged because it allows the servers to express their individuality. In another scene, she learns that wearing the flair is about “fun.” It is what distinguishes the mythical restaurant from other places.
Pardon us if we aren’t reminded a little right now of what is happening with some of the professional sports leagues. The corporate leaders still want fans to identify and recognize their teams with uniforms, but they also want their players to be cool or hip by adopting “woke” messages. Woke is the new term for those aware of social injustices, especially in regards to race. These messages dominate the culture now in protests, T-shirts, social media, broadcast media and newspapers.
The NBA, for example, has approved some suggested social messages for the back of the NBA jerseys. Being viewed as progressive on social issues might be popular now — like lots of flair on a uniform. In fact, between all the pregame gestures, patches and taped messages, these leagues seem to be in competition for who can have the most flair — as long as it still fits within the corporate narrative.
These leagues, especially the NFL, once had extremely tight rules about uniforms. NFL athletes used to get fined if shirts were untucked or they wore socks that weren’t long enough to match the rest of the team’s athletes. Trying to endorse a product or political message was not tolerated. Just ask Jim McMahon, the colorful quarterback who led the Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl win in the mid-1980s. He often was fined, including once for putting the name of the commissioner on his head band.
The NFL players and the league approved allowing a player to wear a helmet decal with “G.F.” for George Floyd — the Black man whose death in Minneapolis has sparked this national examination of police brutality and race.
We predict, ultimately, the leagues will learn that there are limits for flairs for sports leagues. Like a server wearing a badge that says, “We’re not in Kansas anymore,” at some point all these carefully crafted messages — while in the confines of a uniform — eventually are bound to come across as shallow, given the totality of the situation.