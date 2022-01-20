Last week, the New York Times and Washington Post both reported that the Republican National Committee may seek to require presidential candidates to sign a pledge saying they will not participate in any debates sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates, which was established in 1987.
If ultimately enacted, the move would change the way presidential campaigns have been conducted for more than 30 years. The Washington Post noted that there have been years of tension between the Republican National Committee and the debate commission. That certainly was evident when Donald Trump, who repeatedly accused the commission of unfair treatment in 2020, debated Joe Biden. Mr. Trump ultimately refused to participate in the second 2020 debate.
Among other things, concerns are over liberal moderators, a desire to have the debate before early voting starts and a push for changes to the commission’s board membership.
It remains unclear what would take the place of debates if the Republican candidate were to boycott. A spokeswoman for the RNC said the party is seeking a potential alternative debate partner.
The RNC is right to boycott the debates unless changes are made. In the past, liberal moderators have done everything from give the questions ahead of time to Democrat Hillary Clinton to selecting a majority of questions that favored Democrats.
The Republicans, however, are not without fault. In the initial debate before the 2020 election, President Trump kept interrupting Mr. Biden, prompting him to do the same and creating a mess that the moderator was unable to stop. The rules need to be tightened; otherwise, it becomes a free for all.
In what might be a surprise given the political tensions between the parties, MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle responded by saying a number of the Republican National Committee’s requests, including moving debates ahead of the start of early voting, sound “reasonable.”
We also happen to agree with Matthew Dowd, a former George W. Bush strategist who is now a Democrat, who said on “MSNBC Reports” that debates are among the limited opportunities the public have in seeing the candidates in an objective way.
While we are still a long way from the 2024 presidential elections, it is good for the sides to be having this discussion. We welcome a fair set of rules to avoid history repeating itself.
Now if we could only get the network commentators to censor themselves by refraining from telling us their opinions after a debate has concluded.