It was a December morning in 2009, and whatever Shane Weidner thought he was going to do that day quickly changed.
That’s because the morning hours brought news that a pipe connected to a 30,000-gallon tank of propane had caught fire at the former Protient dairy plant on Omaha Avenue.
Weidner, who was serving as Norfolk’s fire chief at the time, knew this had the potential to turn into a situation where injuries could be sustained and lives lost if the tank exploded.
First setting up a temporary command center at the nearby Arby’s restaurant and later moving to the food court at the Sunset Plaza, Weidner took command.
With the help and input of many others from the city, about one-third of Norfolk was evacuated as a precaution. Attention then turned to coming up with a way to defuse the situation without putting firefighters and emergency personnel unduly at risk. Ultimately, a plan was devised and implemented perfectly in which firefighter Scott Bonsall approached the tank behind a wall of water being provided by fellow firefighters.
Through it all, Weidner was the epitome of calm, decisive leadership — exactly what Norfolk residents needed in their fire chief.
That incident serves as just one example of the dedicated public service provided to Norfolk and its residents by
Weidner, who recently announced his resignation as the city’s public safety director to accept a position with Nucor Steel Nebraska.
Over the 31 years he spent as a civil servant, Weidner served as a firefighter, rescue supervisor, shift commander and fire chief. In 2011, he accepted the position of city administrator and performed admirably. In 2017, he assumed the responsibilities of public safety director.
In addition to the propane tank incident, Weidner was called upon to lead during flooding of 2010 and 2019 and numerous responses to life and safety risks involving individuals.
As city administrator, among other accomplishments, he oversaw construction of Norfolk’s aquatic center and Veterans Memorial Park, as well as expansion of the Norfolk Public Library and construction of a new fire station.
Norfolk is a better and safer community today because of Weidner’s involvement and various city government roles. He deserves the thanks of the citizenry for the dedicated service he has provided over three decades.
Norfolk has been blessed to have many men and women do exemplary things as part of their service to their jobs, careers and community. Weidner certainly is one of the best.