Father’s Day is more than five months away, but for many fathers and daughters, it came early this week.
Dads inspired by Kobe Bryant’s special bond with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, took to social media to celebrate their own daughters in words and photos using the hashtag #GirlDads. Bryant, his daughter and seven others lost their lives in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.
ESPN anchor Elle Duncan’s tearful, personal remembrance of a chance meeting with Bryant two years ago while she was pregnant with a girl is worth watching over and over — and remembering each day.
“When I reflect on this tragedy, and that half an hour I spent with Kobe Bryant two years ago, I suppose that the only small source of comfort for me is knowing that he died doing what he loved the most,” Duncan said on air. “Being a dad. Being a girl dad.”
Duncan’s story spread quickly, with dads, daughters and girl moms offering up their appreciation of their own. In this space Friday, we highlighted the bonding power of sports. Today, we highlight the bonding power of fatherhood.
— “The world gave me you, so I’m going to make sure daddy gives you the world.”
— “I was so lucky to have a dad who just wanted to spend time with me. ... He taught me the meaning of love, loyalty and kindness.”
— “Sometimes tragedy puts a new perspective on life. So incredibly blessed with these 2.”
Whether it be former baseball star Alex Rodriguez — a father of two girls who posted: “I’m so proud and lucky to be a #GirlDad.” — or fathers like Ken Heidelberg, 25, a shift supervisor for a Dallas security company, they share a special bond.
“How much I love you, words or action will never be enough,” Heidelberg tweeted along with a video of his 1-year-old soon after she was born. “I look at you and see perfection through my lens!”
Duncan’s ESPN clip has been viewed on Twitter more than 33 million times. In another clip, this one from a 2018 “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance, Bryant said Gianna bristled when she heard fans tell him he needed to have a boy to carry on his legacy.
“She’s like, ‘Oi, I got this,’ ” he said.
She certainly has added to her father’s legacy — and inspired fathers worldwide.