Today’s labor force participation rate — the percent of the population of working age that is either working or looking for work — is now 62%. It was 67% some 20 years ago.
When considering the population growth of the country, that’s a lot of workers not working or not even looking for work. And it shows all over in the economy as almost everyone is looking for help.
Sure, some of the reason is that as baby-boomers retire, the number of people entering the workforce isn’t keeping up. But it appears to be more than that.
Already in 2013, the Washington Post took note of fewer people working. An article on Sept. 6 of that year noted that “the U.S. labor force keeps shrinking rapidly. Back in 2007, 66 percent of Americans had a job or were actively seeking work. Today, that number is at 63.2 percent — the lowest level since 1978.”
We all like to tout the low unemployment rate as evidence the economy is doing well. But is it really such a vital economic statistic today? When one considers how many Americans no longer are looking for work, it makes it appear that the unemployment rate is low. But in fact, it is artificially low when considering that the official unemployment rate counts only those workers who are actively seeking work.
So why are fewer people working? Already in 2013, the Washington Post noted that more older Americans were retiring. Among young Americans, it found more were going to college at that time as many young people were discouraged by the weak U.S. economy. That’s probably something that is happening now. Despite all the wage increases, inflation is eating up people’s paychecks.
We believe another factor is that many people aren’t looking for work because they don’t have to. Almost everyone knows of some a young person — or older person not retirement age — who used to work who got laid off and never went back to work.
It might be that they have found they have a spouse or parents who can support them. And in some cases, they have taken on a new role within the household that requires a lot of their time. Others simply don’t feel any strong desire to return to the labor force.
We think another point worth considering is disability insurance. That Washington Post article in 2013 pointed out that more workers were going on disability insurance: At that time, the Post noted, “there are now roughly 8.8 million Americans receiving disability benefits, a number that has doubled since 1995. Could that be a factor pulling people out of the labor force?”
The truth is that fewer Americans are working now because of a combination of things. But in order for the economy to perform at its best and production maximized, we need everyone eligible to get to work. And quit touting the unemployment rate as being low as some type of evidence that the economy is strong.