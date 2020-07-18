For many, inbox keeps growing and hours are wasted just managing overload

“You’ve got mail.” That catchy notification — made popular by AOL in the 1990s — has turned into a nightmare for many on the brink of what’s been termed “email bankruptcy.” We once relied solely on email to send notes to family and friends. With the advent of social media and texting, email inboxes have become a dumping ground for unread messages, junk mail and solicitations from businesses.
Consider that the average professional spends 28% of the workday reading and answering email, according to McKinsey Analytics, which helps businesses achieve better performance through data.
For the average full-time worker in America, that amounts to a staggering 2.6 hours spent and 120 messages received per day. Rather than sort the emails or open them one by one, many are declaring “email bankruptcy” — simply mass-deleting old emails. Some have abandoned email entirely. “Email has become the biggest interrupter the universe has ever known,” author Marsha Egan told The New York Times. “We won’t be able to stop the number of emails we receive. We may be able to reduce the amount, and the next best thing is learn how to manage it.”
While that may be going a bit overboard, there’s no doubt that email can be a drag on productivity. So what’s the solution? Egan, founder of the website Inbox Detox, suggests treating your email inbox like a physical mailbox. Most people pick up all their postal mail, throw half of it away and put the rest in piles.
What they don’t do is leave their unread mail in the mailbox day after day. Zarvana — a company that teaches research-backed time management practices — found data-supported ways to reduce the 2.6 daily hours spent on email without sacrificing effectiveness. On average, professionals check their email 15 times per day, or every 37 minutes.
According to the Harvard Business Review, that time could be cut in half.
Turn off notifications and instead check your email hourly.
Move every email out of your inbox the first time you read it.
Always archive or delete emails after reading them the first time.
Set up just two email folders and use shortcuts to archive emails there.
Avoid processing irrelevant or less important emails individually.
For many, email has become the bane of the 21st century workers’ existence, but we can once again make it a tool for effective work.