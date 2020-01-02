How should Northeast and North Central Nebraskans now view President Donald Trump in light of the impeachment vote by the U.S. House of Representatives?
For those who have never been a supporter of Mr. Trump, the impeachment vote simply adds to the reasons to dislike him.
And among those who support the president, there are more than a few who aren’t thrilled with some of the things he says or tweets, or the style in which he handles himself in office.
There also are many from this corner of the state who view the impeachment as nothing more than a partisan effort to impact the 2020 presidential election given that there’s no chance the U.S. Senate will actually remove him from office.
So how might one evaluate the president as the nation moves closer to the 2020 elections?
One important and valid measure is the performance of the U.S. economy. It was, after all, a Democratic president — Bill Clinton — who wisely emphasized the economy during his campaigns and years in office.
Let’s take a look and consider that:
* Construction of new homes rose again in November while applications for building permits rose to the highest level in 12 years.
* U.S. industrial production posted the biggest gain in more than two years. The Federal Reserve said industrial production rose 1.1 percent in November.
* The number of available jobs in the U.S. jumped in October, a sign the job market remains strong. It suggests that businesses remain confident enough in the economic outlook to create more jobs.
* The stock market continues to set record highs.
* Overall, the U.S. economy is experiencing a pace of steady, sustained growth after a series of interest rate cuts and the resolution of trade-related threats, all of which has largely eliminated the risk of a recession.
All of this represents a dramatic turnaround in momentum since August when some economic forecasters predicted a 50 percent chance of a downturn at the start of 2020.
"The risk of a trade-war-induced recession … has been materially reduced," said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
The economy may not be the top presidential issue for some Northeast and North Central Nebraskans, but it should be among them. The reality is that President Trump has excelled when it comes to the economy, providing lots of momentum to his bid for re-election.