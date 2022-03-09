We as a nation should be able to do better when it comes to electing candidates. And this discussion has nothing to do with voting rights or voter identification. That’s for another day.
Millions of dollars are spent on state campaigns, with the great majority of it spent on television. Yet television hardly provides any substantive coverage of the races, especially more than a soundbite.
But that’s not the worst part. It’s the attack ads. Too often, one side starts it by running a negative attack on the opponent. The opponent retaliates and it gets worse. Usually the information is exaggerated or even untrue but allowed to stand because of the First Amendment. And for those who think that attack ads don’t work, they must be at least be somewhat effective or so many candidates would not use them.
After John Glenn, an unsuccessful Democratic candidate in 1984, was asked whether it was worth running for president after losing in the spring primaries, he responded, “My family was humiliated. I got myself whipped. I gained 16 pounds. And I’m more than two and a half million dollars in debt. Except for that, it was wonderful.”
Those not involved in politics might be surprised to learn that newspapers sometimes get contacted to do stories on these negative ads. It is odd. TV takes in nearly all the money from advertising, yet newspapers are asked to do stories to correct the record. It probably helps to have an independent source try to correct the record rather than the candidate spending more money on another ad correcting the record. Who knows?
Part of the disappointment is that it is becoming increasingly difficult to get qualified candidates to run. They are subject to attacks and have to raise immense sums of money to have a chance.
Can anything be done about it?
It is unclear, but one thing thing might help is to further limit the amount of funds that can be donated, including by unions, lobbyists and individuals. Also, why not make candidate contributions 100% tax deductible, but limit the amount of donations per candidate to $100. That way, more average citizens would donate, and more people would be weighing in instead of selected individuals and groups with money. Also, how about only having contributions to campaigns only deductible in their home states. That way, outside money isn’t influencing elections in Nebraska.
And finally, and perhaps most importantly, limit the amount of ads spent on TV. If funds were split up more evenly between media, there would be fewer attack ads, and more substantive ads on both radio and in newspapers. Usually these ads are much more positive, where candidates are using their resources to tout their strengths and visions for the future instead of telling us why the opponent is bad.