Paul Allard Hodgkins became the first to be punished on a felony charge in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot after he was sentenced this week to eight months behind bars.
Last weekend, a fan at Yankee Stadium in New York was banned for life from attending Major League Baseball games after allegedly throwing a ball from the stands that hit a Boston Red Sox player in the back.
At first glance, these two incidents don’t seem to have much in common, but both show the perils of following the crowd.
U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss ruled that while Hodgkins’ role may not have been as significant as others, he also wasn’t just an innocent bystander as thousands of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in January.
“If we allow people to storm the United States Capitol, what are we doing to preserve our democracy?” Moss asked.
But the judge said Hodgkins deserved a lesser sentence than the 18 months prosecutors had requested, in part because he didn’t assault anyone, didn’t damage government property and wasn’t among the lead attackers.
Hodgkins described being caught up in the euphoria as he walked down Washington’s most famous avenue, then followed a crowd of hundreds into the Capitol.
“If I had any idea that the protest … would escalate (the way) it did … I would never have ventured farther than the sidewalk of Pennsylvania Avenue,” he told the judge.
He added, “This was a foolish decision on my part.”
Yet it’s a decision for which he must be held responsible. Hodgkins’ actions tell “the story of a man who for just one hour on one day lost his bearings … who made a fateful decision to follow the crowd,” his attorney said.
Another such “fateful decision” was made by a baseball fan who allegedly hit Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball thrown from the outfield stands at Yankee Stadium. Verdugo had tossed the ball into the stands to a young Red Sox fan, he said, but a Yankees fan intercepted it. Multiple fans in the bleachers reported that chants began immediately for the fan to throw the ball back.
He eventually gave in. Not only was the unidentified fan ejected from the game, but he has been banned for life from attending big league games.
“It’s awful, embarrassing, unacceptable,” New York manager Aaron Boone said afterward.
Unfortunately, such “awful, embarrassing and unacceptable” behavior that resulted from just following the crowd has long-lasting consequences, as both of these men have learned the hard way.