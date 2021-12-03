In an interview with the Daily Mail of London, J.K. Rowling shared her struggles as a single parent. “I remember 20 years ago not eating so my daughter would eat,” she said in 2013. “I remember nights when there was literally no money.”
Rowling, who went on to write the Harry Potter series of books while coming up with the idea while riding on trains during her commute, has acknowledged she spent a few years living in the United Kingdom on government assistance. She was a single mother, barely avoiding homelessness.
She now has become a philanthropist, donating hundreds of millions of dollars. She also founded the Anne Rowling Regenerative Neurology Clinic, the Lumos Foundation, as well as the Volant Charitable Trust, all of which are in the United Kingdom. Her contributions once reportedly removed her from billionaire status, only to seemingly be rewarded with more money coming in after her generosity.
Rowling’s experience is not alone. There are many examples of wealthy individuals who shared their blessings, remembering the hard times. “I’m indebted to the welfare state. When my life hit rock bottom, that safety net was there to break the fall,” she said.
In a similar way, that’s what the Norfolk Area Good Neighbors does — help to provide a safety net for those in need. Whether it is food from the pantry, gifts for children before Christmas or a holiday meal, the program depends on those who are willing to share their blessings. It also helps those less fortunate with things such as utility bills, and especially is geared toward helping Christmas be a bit brighter.
Many help volunteer at the program now and throughout the year. Others share their generosity, with compassion leading them to donate to the holiday fund drive that is under way through Christmas.
This year’s goal is $75,000. If recent years provide any indication, it almost certainly will be met — even if it is after Christmas. Only twice in the past 20 years has the drive’s goal not been met.
So, amid the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season that is now upon us, remember those who struggle just to get through another day, another week, another month.
Amid the expectations of a Christmas table filled with more food than the eye can imagine and the stomach needs, remember those who have lost a job and don’t have money for more than the bare necessities.
And remember the example of gratitude that has been displayed by people such as J.K. Rowling, who will forever remember the safety net provided to her. Remember the good you can do by considering a donation to the Norfolk Area Good Neighbors program again this year. It could prove to be the most memorable and meaningful gift of the entire Christmas season.