In the wake of the painful, drawn-out process of electing of Republican Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, there was more political infighting among conservatives when it came time in late January to elect a new chairperson of the Republican National Committee.
Ultimately, Ronna McDaniel was selected to serve a rare fourth term. Ms. McDaniel can be described as the establishment candidate (having the support of former President Donald Trump and numerous other Republican leaders), triumphing over more firebrand alternative candidates.
With those two important elections now over, is it possible that the Republican Party can focus on unification as compared to divisiveness? Can the GOP focus on governing in the House and advance a conservative agenda in addition to providing oversight of President Joe Biden’s policies?
We certainly hope so.
That hope has a better chance of becoming reality if Republicans can agree on some basics, including:
Focus on substance.
Take seriously the job of serving as the majority party in the House.
Push hard for the party’s conservative core principles, but consider the gains that could be made by reaching across the aisle.
Avoid turning investigations into circuses.
Offer policy solutions that strengthen the country.
Don’t waste chances to legislate with grandstanding and boorish behavior.
That’s the agenda that Dan Eberhart, a Republican donor and political analyst, would like to see become reality.
“Republicans can set the policy agenda and show the American people they can govern before the next election,” he recently wrote. “Control of the House provides conservatives a beachhead from which the party can advance policy solutions grounded in principles that don’t burden future generations of Americans with debt.”
There’s a natural tendency in party policies to focus on “winning.” But how is that most appropriately defined? A true winner is the party that the American people trust to govern because that translates into support on Election Day.
As Mr. Eberhart wrote, “If the goal of governing is to make the country a better place, and the secondary goal is to retain power and influence, the path forward isn’t rabble-rousing. It’s legislating.”
That’s a formula that conservatives should be able to unite behind.