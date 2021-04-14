The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) is following the lead of other University of Nebraska campuses in placing a premium on innovation. Could Norfolk follow that same path?
The announcement was made recently that the med center is in the process of choosing a developer to renovate a historic industrial property to create an “innovation hub” where researchers could transform ideas into new ventures.
In doing so, UNMC’s plans bear some similarity with the Innovation Campus developed several years ago by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on former Nebraska State Fair property. The Innovation Campus has seen private companies collaborate with university personnel in placing a premium on innovation.
Meanwhile, the University of Nebraska at Omaha already operates the Nebraska Business Development Center and partners with UNMC on UNeTech, which coordinates the creation of business startups.
The med center’s plans are to create “collision spaces” for operations tightly linked to UNMC in the hope of sparking ideas and collaborations among faculty members and others. UNMC’s Buffett Cancer Center, similarly, was constructed to foster collaboration by bringing researchers and clinicians together in the same spaces.
If all those university developments are any indication, innovation is the buzzword these days.
So, where does that leave Norfolk?
The Growing Together initiative that is underway with a variety of partners has a focus on creating jobs that will attract and retain a younger workforce and transform downtown Norfolk into a hub for those jobs and individuals. But innovation is certainly a part of that effort.
Norfolk also will benefit from having a branch office of the Invest Nebraska Corp., which is a venture development organization that advises and invests in companies and early stage business ideas throughout the state. Plans are to have two Invest Nebraska staff members based in Norfolk.
Perhaps the former state-owned Norfolk Regional Center property will also come into play in the years ahead. Now the property of Northeast Community College, preliminary talks took place in the past about how best to develop the property as a collaborative effort between the college, the City of Norfolk and private business and industry.
Innovation. Creativity. Collaboration. Those are among the words that Nebraskans should and will be hearing more of in the months and years to come. That kind of focus already has paid off for the University of Nebraska system.
If Norfolk chooses to jump on that bandwagon, it would be a decision worth supporting.