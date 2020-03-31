Short-term inconveniences of upcoming major street projects will post long-lasting benefits
The recent temporary closing of a stretch of Benjamin Avenue in northeast Norfolk provided motorists with a taste of what’s to come.
Some will dread what’s ahead. That’s a legitimate point of view.
Others will look at the bigger picture and look forward to what’s on the horizon. That’s legitimate, too.
Such is the world of street repairs.
The recent work on Benjamin Avenue was to cut down some trees and prepare the street for improvements that will take place later this year. Subsequently, sometime this summer, Benjamin Avenue will be closed west of the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex all the way west to Victory Road. The project calls for the street to be widened from two lanes to three, with a center turning lane, from Victory Road east to Highway 35.
For those who drive that stretch of Benjamin Avenue regularly, the improvements can’t come soon enough. It’s a narrow street with more than a few potholes — and that’s an understatement.
Yet not being able to travel that segment of the street for several months surely will be an inconvenience and frustration for some motorists. We just hope they will exhibit patience and take the long-term view of the situation.
That’s especially pertinent because there’s more work to come on Benjamin Avenue. While Madison County is in charge of the initial expansion project, the City of Norfolk takes over when improvements on Benjamin Avenue from Victory Road west to 13th Street begin. That may prove to be even more of a challenge to motorists because of the location of the Norfolk Middle School, the Norfolk Family YMCA and other businesses along the route.
Elsewhere in Norfolk, motorists who make use of Braasch Avenue near downtown Norfolk will be in for similar inconveniences as city officials prepare to begin a major improvement project on that street during the upcoming warm-weather months.
Few things good come without some frustrations or inconveniences along the way. As a community, Norfolk will be all the better off for undertaking these major street projects with the help of Madison County.
For those dreading having to navigate the construction projects, our advice is simply to keep focusing on how nice and safe those streets will be to travel once the work is completed.