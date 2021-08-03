At the Olympics, the German gymnastics team wore full-legged unitards that went down to their ankles, eschewing the traditional bikini cut. In doing so, the gymnasts hoped to send a message against uniforms they believe exploit their sexuality — especially considering that male gymnasts wear comparatively body-covering clothes: singlets, with loose shorts for their floor exercise and vault, and long pants on bar and pommel horse routines.
The Germans’ wardrobe revolution has not so far started a trend. Leotards that leave the legs bare were worn by every other female gymnast during qualifying rounds at the Tokyo Games.
But the tide may be turning ever so slowly. Just days before the Games began, the Norwegian women’s beach handball team refused to play in bikini bottoms during European tournaments, opting instead for skin-tight shorts. For that, the team received a fine for violating a wardrobe requirement.
Skin-tight shorts don’t offer a competitive advantage, so why not allow them?
We agree with the message of “sport appeal, not sex appeal” at the Olympics.
“You will not see in our coverage some things that we have been seeing in the past, with details and close-up on parts of the body,” said Yiannis Exarchos, chief executive of the Olympic Broadcasting Services.
To achieve this, the International Olympic Committee’s guidelines include to “not focus unnecessarily on looks, clothing or intimate body parts” and reframing or deleting a “wardrobe malfunction … to respect the integrity of the athlete.”
While we applaud such moves, that can be difficult with sports such as beach volleyball, gymnastics, swimming and track.
In beach volleyball, in particular, competitors’ uniforms may include short sleeves and tank tops, long sleeves, long pants and shorts, a one-piece bathing suit or a bikini. The men wear tank tops and board shorts, which can go over long-sleeved shirts and tights in cold weather.
What about one-piece bathing suits? Those won’t work, according to the athletes, because the sand gets inside and chafes; in fact, the players say, the less material that can trap sand, the better.
“For us, this is what feels most comfortable,” U.S. beach volleyball player Alix Klineman said. “You’re not wearing more clothing in really hot weather; getting sand stuck in places is not fun. But I totally respect other people wanting to be more covered if that’s what makes them more comfortable.”
Frankly, it comes down to what the competitors are comfortable wearing — provided that it’s appropriate.