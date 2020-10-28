Have you had your flu shot already this fall? If not, we hope you’re planning to do so in the coming weeks.
Given what the world continues to deal with in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s vitally important to safeguard against other serious health risks. The flu certainly qualifies.
Influenza is a serious disease of the nose, throat, and lungs, and it can lead to pneumonia. Each year, about 114,000 people in the U.S. are hospitalized and about 36,000 people die because of the flu. The Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone 6 months and older should receive the yearly flu vaccine.
Flu symptoms, (including fever, headaches, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion, extreme tiredness and body aches), can disrupt a person’s work, school and social life for up to two weeks. And yet many people avoid getting a flu shot because misinformation steers them away from this important annual preventive vaccine. Here are a few common myths and facts that might help Norfolkans and area residents make an informed decision to get a flu shot:
* * *
Myth 1: “The flu vaccine is only necessary for the old and very young.”
The facts are that the flu vaccine is for anyone who does not want to be sick with the flu or inadvertently spread the virus to others.
* * *
Myth 2: “Flu shots don’t really work. I got the vaccine and still got the flu.”
The facts are that the vaccine reduces the risk of contracting the flu by about 50 to 60 percent. Vaccine effectiveness is subject to such variables as the amount of time between vaccination and exposure to the flu; a person’s age and health status; and the match between the virus strains in the vaccine and those in circulation.
* * *
Myth 3: “I could get the flu from the flu shot.”
The facts are that a flu shot will not cause a person to get the flu. The viral strains in injectable influenza vaccine have been inactivated, making it biologically unable to cause illness.
The bottom line is that getting a flu shot can: Protect you, your family, and your friends from the flu. And that means preventing severe illness and, in some cases, even death.