When it comes to the Cowboy Trail, there have been naysayers from the start.
The rails-to-trail project was viewed as unnecessary by some. Too expensive by others. Too ambitious, too.
Over time, some the critics of the planned recreation trail that would stretch from Norfolk to western Nebraska along the former Chicago & North Western Railroad line softened up. As they saw communities along the line develop portions of the trail, the potential economic impact became more evident.
As walking, jogging, horseback riding and, especially, biking — whether in communities or in rural areas became increasingly popular across the nation, the benefits of the Cowboy Trail were easier to appreciate.
But still there are critics.
And there’s no question that the recent news that significant repairs to portions of the trail caused by the historic March flooding earlier this year are needed — and that they could cost close to $8 million — will give the critics more fodder.
At least 10 points along the trail were hit, including one 100-foot-long section blown out by the water.
"It’ll be a good year and a half, maybe two years, before things really get rolling and we get everything fixed," Alex Duryea, recreational trails manager for the Nebraska Game and
Parks Commission, said recently.
Most of the money will come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but state officials may have to cover $1.9 million of the expense. State officials may be able to cover some of the cost with other federal trail grants, but it’s not clear how much money Nebraska might receive.
From our perspective, it will be money well spent.
To be sure, the Cowboy Trail — which currently stretches from Norfolk to Valentine in Cherry County — may never be used as much as some of its most ardent supporters have predicted. But it still represents a tremendous asset.
State officials eventually hope to extend it to Chadron in northwest Nebraska, making it the nation’s longest rail-trail. Once completed, the full trail will run 321 miles, including through the Sandhills.
National trail advocates have announced plans to make it a part of the Great American Rail-Trail, a 3,700-mile, coast-to-coast trail designed to connect Washington state and Washington, D.C.
"Once it’s fully developed, it’s going to have a significant impact on the small towns it passes through," said Chuck Griffith, president of the Nebraska Trails Foundation and a former local economic development official.
We concur. The need for repairs are unfortunate, coming at a time when state funds are being closely scrutinized. But this stands as a necessary improvement and investment for the state — even for those who may never set foot on the trail itself.