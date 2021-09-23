Flawed efforts adding up

It’s been my pleasure over the years to extol the virtues of leaders who made this country the envy of the world — establishing a free republic that gave its citizens an opportunity to pursue their dreams absent oppressive governmental intrusion.
“Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” and “In God We Trust” were tenets frequenting our founding documents — consistent with and contributing to an inviolable respect for constitutional principles.
The names of many whose time, energy, devotion and unselfish dedication are largely responsible for the freedoms Americans enjoy are well known (except, perhaps, for recent “scholars” having experienced today’s decaying education environment). George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Samuel Adams and James Madison remain heroes in the hearts of patriotic souls who love this country.
But, to my mind, no single individual is more praiseworthy than is the great Benjamin Franklin (his “Poor Richard’s Almanac” sayings and proverbs have provided for many a credo to live by) whose contribution has no rival in excellence or desirability (a future column will detail his remarkable legacy). Students of history may recall Mr. Franklin’s timeless precautionary warning, “It is in the region of ignorance that tyranny begins ... ”
Which, sorrowfully and regrettably, in no small measure signifies the United States’ current status. Yes, my sense is that there’s a destroyer loose in the country — emanating from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington, D.C. Abetted by incompetent administration toadies, by woke-corrupted military brass miscreants, and by faithless Democrat minions, the party of reference seems bent on undermining everything America stands for.
Verily, there exists a familiar adage, maybe you’ve heard of it, that the hallmark of a second rate is resentment of another’s achievements, which serves to explain Joe Biden’s determination to undo all of President Donald Trump’s accomplishments. Mr. Trump’s “America first” agenda has fallen prey to an “America last” pattern of governance, wielded by an unstable drunk-on-power autocrat whose mental faculties appear dubious at best.
Consider, our now porous southern border is the scene of almost unimaginable chaos with hundreds of thousands of unvetted COVID-positive illegals unleashed on unsuspecting communities around the country. The result? Lives negatively impacted and a toll on taxpayer pocketbooks! Does that same circumstance coincide with mask mandate directives (unsupported by science), handed down on American citizens? Unbelievably, yes!
Moreover, our status as an energy-independent nation no longer exists, thanks to Mr. Biden’s lack of allegiance. American pipelines were closed in favor of Russia and China interests. A terrorist, Iran, is poised to gain nuclear weaponry.
OPEC nations flourish at our expense. Inflation looms — creating a rise in the cost of living passed on to consumers. Incredibly, folks are being paid not to work at the exact moment “now hiring” signs proliferate.
Still, for outright lunacy nothing quite approaches either in scale or significance the Biden Afghanistan debacle. It represents a disgraceful failure of epic proportions — the strategy so flawed that it reeks of profound witlessness, evidencing scant regard for life and limb (13 soldiers dead and scores injured). Inconceivably, countless Americans and aides have been deserted — left to fend for themselves behind enemy lines!
No, there’s no prosthetic capable of replacing the dishonor those senseless developments have wrought. America’s standing in the world has taken a huge hit, and we have little recourse but to reap the whirlwind, so to speak (compelled to deal with the consequences stemming from our own injudicious actions) ... hence this apropos question posed to a multitude of naive voters from the 2020 election: Are you happy now?