Each December, the national nonprofit organization Wreaths Across America places sponsored veterans’ wreaths at 2,500 participating locations across America, most notably at Arlington National Cemetery.
Now to commemorate that tradition, the U.S. Senate has passed a bill to officially recognize Wreaths Across America Day this coming Saturday.
The organization’s mission — Remember, Honor, Teach — is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.
Closer to home, that mission also would be appropriate for the Norfolk Veterans Home.
To remember veterans, the Veterans Memory Plaza in front of the facility includes memory tiles that include a QR code that, when scanned with a mobile device, takes the viewer to a website that provides information about that particular veteran.
To honor veterans and the wars in which they fought, the plaza has granite benches etched with images of battles from every major war. It includes statues of praying soldiers, an eternal flame and more.
To teach about veterans, we’ll leave that to those inside the veterans home and others. Hearing stories from veterans themselves helps pass along their wisdom to the next generation.
In dedicating Heroes Park as a gathering place for veterans, such projects “tell veterans they are special for what they have done for this country,” said then-Gov. Dave Heineman at the 2013 event.
And now — with the addition of permanent flag poles outside the building — there’s now another way to honor the nation’s veterans.
Those passing by or going to the Norfolk Veterans Home undoubtedly saw the impressive display of flags lining the parking lot in commemoration of Pearl Harbor Day last week.
Thomas Landkamer of Norfolk recently raised around $9,000 to get permanent flag poles installed at the veterans home. There are poles to represent all 50 U.S. states and six territories. Before the permanent poles were up, Landkamer would lead efforts to put up flags for all the major days, such as Veterans Day, Pearl Harbor, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, 9/11 and others.
While the flags have come down, we can take solace in knowing the flags will return around Memorial Day.
Whether wreaths or flags, we salute our veterans. Remember, honor and teach about the sacrifices they made so we can have the freedoms we have.