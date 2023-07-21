First and last column of a news junkie

I started reading newspapers when I was 6, enjoying Peanuts, Nancy and other comics. By 8 or 9, I was reading the sports section and the occasional news story if a photo caught my attention, drawing me into the article.
As a teenager, I became a news junkie — reading most of the paper, watching TV news and listening to radio news. Still, I didn’t know I wanted to work for a newspaper until I was in college.
Now, after 33 years and two months here at the Norfolk Daily News, I will be leaving. Today (July 21) is my last day — for those who don’t already know it.
In your hands (or on your computer) is my first column, so it will soon become apparent while my first column happens to be on my last day.
I will soon start work at Northeast Community College as the director of public relations. In that position, I am fortunate that I will get to continue doing something I love — writing.
There are way too many people to mention who have impacted me in a positive way at the paper. I would mistakenly leave out some names. Besides, most readers do not care. Regardless, I must mention Kent Warneke, the now-retired editor at the Daily News, who hired me out of J-School at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1990. Thanks for taking a chance on me, Kent.
(Years later, I learned later some of the other people he also interviewed. I can’t believe Kent hired me. God must have clouded his judgment at that time.)
Special appreciation also to Bill Huse, and his father, the late Jerry Huse. The Huse family has owned the Daily News for more than 135 years and cares deeply about community journalism.
It is no secret that it is a tough time now for newspapers, but the Huse family has survived tough times before. That includes the Great Depression and countless recessions. Bill reminds us there was a time when his grandfather accepted chickens as payment for subscriptions.
Some people might say the reason I am leaving is because I don’t see much of a future for newspapers. Some of you have told me as much. While I am not going to sugarcoat it, that isn’t it. The Daily News is fortunate because it has weathered the current economic storm better than most newspapers. The news and sports coverage has never been stronger. That’s because of the employees.
I know it is hard to measure such things, but longtime readers have told me they believe the news content is as good as ever. I agree. I believe it myself when I pick up our product and compare it to other papers. Sometimes I even have to say to myself, “Wow!”
(In J-School, professors Richard Streckfuss and Bud Pagel hated exclamation points. They told us we could only use one about once in a lifetime. I have saved mine for this occasion.)
The current staff cares more about content, coverage, quality, fairness and getting the story right more than any newsroom I have been associated with in my history. They have a passion that rubs off.
We have at least one daily discussion where we bounce things off each other. Everyone contributes and bolsters the product.
Newsrooms are like athletic teams. While there are times when you have to rebuild, we at the Daily News have always been fortunate because we maintained a balance of young workers, middle-age workers and seasoned veterans. That’s how you create dynasties, such as the Minnesota Twins of the late 1980s and early 1990s.
The young reporters learn under the more experienced workers until it is their time to lead. And so the continuity continues. But the most important thing that enabled me to work at a job I loved all this time is you — the reader. You have continued to subscribe over the decades. We are currently the third largest daily newspaper in Nebraska for print and combined print and digital subscriptions. That isn’t possible without loyal readers.
Probably more so now than any other time I have been at the Daily News, it is imperative readers continue to subscribe and advertise.
Working in the industry has taught me the importance of reliable local journalism. Norfolk, Northeast and North Central Nebraska are fortunate because we have a newspaper that is as strong as ever when it comes to news.
Good music, good art and good newspapers become apparent over time because they capture truth.
We live in an information era where people have more choices than ever to get news, not all of which is accurate. The Daily News has a newsroom that remains committed to seeking and publishing truth.