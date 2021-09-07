Gov. Pete Ricketts — along with others representing the Nebraska Department of Transportation — was in Norfolk late last month to provide an update on completion of the state’s expressway system.

There was encouraging news to share — that the remaining segments of Highway 275 could perhaps be completed by the end of 2028, and that work on Highway 81 south of Columbus could begin soon after.

Yes, yes, we know — we all wish it could be sooner than that. (Like tomorrow already!) But with highway construction deals with time-consuming issues of funding funds, designing of roads, dealing with environmental issues and actually doing the construction work. It’s not a quick process, but the progress made during Gov. Ricketts’ administration — as was pointed out at the meeting by state Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk — is worth applauding.

Sure to be a topic of conversation in coming months is the decision to have the Highway 275 expressway be routed through the communities of West Point, Beemer and Wisner as compared to the plans for a bypass around Scribner.

The idea of motorists needing to slow down from 75 miles per hour to perhaps as slow as 25 mph in one of those three communities raises safety concerns.

But Dirk Petersen of Norfolk — who was at the meeting with the governor and has led industry efforts to spur expressway completion – made a good point.

Currently, he said, many motorists don’t slow down much while driving through those communities because they’re often the only place to try to pass a slow-moving vehicle. But once the expressway is completed and motorists can easily engage in safe passing, there will be less of a need to speed through West Point, Beemer and Wisner. As a result, motorists may be more inclined to slow down and abide by posted speed limits, knowing they’ll be back to expressway speed in a mile or two.

It also was pointed out that if plans were changed at this point, and new routes proposed around any of those three communities, the overall timeline for expressway completion would be delayed by several years and the price tag would increase considerably.

All in all, we believe Northeast Nebraskans — and others making use of Highway 275 — are better off getting the expressway work completed as soon as possible. We’ll trust the good driving habits of motorists to protect themselves, other motorists and pedestrians when traveling through the communities along the way.

