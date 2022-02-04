Each October to commemorate Fire Safety Month, the Daily News, along with local and area businesses, salutes fire and rescue personnel in communities across Northeast and North Central Nebraska as part of a special section.
But following the events of this past week — and the continued dry, windy conditions that have led to increased fire risks — we again commend the courage and dedication shown by these men and women to protect our communities.
Last Saturday morning, first responders from numerous area fire departments and law enforcement agencies responded to a deadly house fire in Pierce. Firefighters from Pierce, Plainview, Hadar, Osmond and Norfolk were among those who spent several hours on the scene. And fellow residents showed their appreciation by delivering water and food throughout the day.
Then two days later, firefighters from Platte Center, Humphrey and Monroe were on the scene for about three hours in an attempt to contain a house fire northwest of Platte Center, By the time firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.
Those are just two of the many examples of men and women — many of them volunteers — being called into duty no matter the time of day to work in similarly unbearable situations. Yet oftentimes, they are the ones giving thanks.
Following last Saturday’s fire, Pierce Fire & Rescue thanked “some of the incredible people who took time the time to take some of the burden off our shoulders.”
“We could not have accomplished what we did without your support,” according to the Facebook post.
The Pierce firefighters also listed many businesses and groups for providing hot coffee and food throughout the incident. Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk also lent a hand.
“Thank you to the community for all of the texts and phone calls that you have given us. We are truly thankful for every single hug, prayer and thought today. Please continue to hold us in your prayers. Finally, please pray for and support the family and friends involved.”
Even amid utter devastation, these men and women continue to perform their jobs admirably.
“The work they did was incredibly heroic, and it was a coordinated effort by so many people,” said Matthew Gilmore, senior pastor at Northern Heights Baptist Church. “And while the results weren’t what we hoped for, there were so many people who gave their all working the scene who were physically exhausted and are still reeling emotionally.”
So in addition to those who are mourning and rebuilding, let’s also remember those who are giving their all to keep us safe.