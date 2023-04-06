Perhaps you, too, have been a casualty of the old time-worn cliché that speaks to the tardy arrival of common sense relative to issues of importance.

Of course, in the current political (and social?) environment such a transition requires coming to terms with mis(or dis)information deceitfully contrived (propaganda, more or less). You may also have experienced that reversing the effects of brainwashing (deprogramming, essentially) can be a lengthy process.

“Better late than never,” for example, might conceivably relate to the fact that duplicitous naysayers finally admit that COVID-19 really did originate in the Chinese lab in Wuhan (bona fide conclusions pointing to useless vaccine mandates notwithstanding) ... or to transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg’s nonsensical delay in arriving at East Palestine, Ohio, to at least give the impression that someone in the government actually gives a hoot, so to speak.

But, common sense nowadays seems in extremely short supply, doesn’t it? There’s no better evidence than that related to decisions by the railroad company, by the EPA, by the Biden administration, by FEMA, or by so-called consultants (experts, presumably) who chose first to dig a trench, then to drain chemicals that they knew were toxic into it, and then to apply match and flame.

How can anyone possibly be so stupid, one might reasonably ask?

Was any thought at all given to the multitude of ramifications that might ensue, do you think? Wouldn’t one naturally assume that at some point in the deliberation process (if there really was one) that an adult mind would say, “Hey, wait a minute! Let’s think this over! Caution is our friend!”

Or, were the officials involved so carried away with their authority that nothing else registered, not to exclude social and environmental consequences ... and legal ones, too?

Consider, there’s no amount of testing henceforth (no matter how well intentioned or conducted) — either of the soil or the air or the water supply — that will accommodate or offset the doubts of folks who live in East Palestine or who might otherwise have contemplated moving there.

That reality is chiseled in stone — right along with the absolute certainty of an unceasing barrage of justified lawsuits for reasons yet to be settled, ad infinitum.

Lets face it. The lack of interest or concern by the Biden administration to the welfare of fellow Americans subjected to a humanitarian catastrophe they had no hand in making is a disgrace.

That the president could see fit to spend days in Ukraine and Poland but couldn’t clear his schedule to share five minutes with folks in East Palestine speaks volumes about his priorities. Does he care that their personal welfare has been severely compromised? NOT!

In truth, this president has been mentally AWOL regarding important issues facing the country since the day he took office. He’s globally semi-conscious (foreign interests?) but nationally out to lunch, which explains the clear-cut neglect regarding illegal border crossings, skyrocketing fentanyl deaths, crime statistics run amok, homelessness on parade, inflation at near record highs, etc. — all of which victimize the very constituents he’s sworn to serve.

Still, the president’s lack of empathy and compassion aside, even sadder by any measure is the level to which pure hatred by liberals regularly rears its ugly head.

No, the ladies on The View (ABC) have never been known for their intellectual acuity, to be sure, but Joy Bahar’s assertion that people in East Palestine deserved what they got because they voted for Trump is beyond evil. It’s a sign of a contaminated brain — entirely devoid of basic human sensitivity.

Of course, the credibility of the (inter)national mainstream media in general barely has a pulse (less than a 5 percent level of confidence, according to polls) ... which helps in explaining why trust in government is at its lowest ebb in history.

Sadly, both the mainstream media and the government (corporate entities, too?) appear to have abandoned virtually all morality in the quest for money and power ... and have made lying an art form in the process.

