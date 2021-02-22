The acceleration of vaccinations for COVID-19 means — we hope — that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic will soon lessen.
It means that many workers may not have to work remotely any longer. But what if they want to do so?
Or what if employees are eager to return to an office setting, but their employers aren’t?
Such is the “new normal” that is still evolving pertaining to the pandemic.
Last March, when businesses, schools and other employers were shutting down, things were understandably hectic and stressful. But now, close to a year later, it appears employers and their employees have adjusted successfully and that the new arrangements are being well-received on both sides.
That’s “a true testament to the power of human ingenuity and adaptability,” wrote Brent Orrell and Matthew Leger, both with the American Enterprise Institute, in a recent essay. But the significant tradeoffs for both employers and employees shouldn’t be ignored.
Their research indicates that employers are realizing gains in operational cost savings, talent recruitment, operational resilience and lower levels of environmental effects.
On the other hand, businesses also recognize that a dispersed workforce can make it harder to establish and maintain organizational culture, may create perceptions of unfairness for non-remote remote workers, and increases cybersecurity risks, they wrote. The wide variation in job responsibilities within organizations and differing worker preferences also makes it challenging for employers to craft a single policy that fits their entire workforce.
What about employees? They appear to gain from improved job and life satisfaction, and increased time for family and recreation. As with employers, workers also save money on commuting and other work-related expenses. They report greater autonomy and flexibility in their schedules and in creating personally tailored work environments.
But there’s a flip side here, too. Remote work can erode the boundaries between work and life, increase a sense of social isolation, and slow career advancement opportunities, especially for new hires. Perhaps the greatest concern is the loss of regular, informal conversations that support work-flow and innovation, the two wrote.
From our perspective, it’s become clear that remote work can be something to be embraced, and that it can be extremely beneficial in creating a workplace and economy that is resilient and efficient.
Yet finding the right balance that maximizes the benefits of remote work and minimizes the downsides will require thoughtful attention to these tradeoffs, as well as a great deal of experimentation. That’s still to come, meaning the impact of the pandemic will continue — but in different ways that initially.

Tags

In other news

Fix streets first — Brenda Smith

NORFOLK — Another roundabout? Again? This city needs to start setting priorities on street repair. Potholes on 13th Street and Pasewalk Avenue will mess up your car big time. Been over the viaduct lately? It is absolutely disgusting.

Biden timid on school reopening

Biden timid on school reopening

It’s an old political trick to make an easily achievable goal sound vauntingly ambitious in order to brag about it when it’s inevitably met.

What’s next for space program? — Beverly Kemper

ST. EDWARD — With the new Biden administration already slashing several of the development policies initiated by the Trump administration, such as the Keystone XL Pipeline, on his first day in office, and Biden promoting the anti-growth, de-industrialization insanity of the Green New Deal, b…

Dumb moves by the Democrats

Dumb moves by the Democrats

It’s not often that you can watch a major event playing out on the national stage and predict with certainty how it will end, but recently I had two.

Unreliable wind energy — Jay Meier

PIERCE — In light of the recent rolling power outages, I find it ironic that rural Nebraska faced the first and continued outages, while Norfolk had very minimal outages. On Feb 19, 2020, the Norfolk Daily News quoted mayor and director of New Power Nebraska (a company that promotes the deve…