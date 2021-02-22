Figuring out long-term pros, cons of remote-work is important to employers, workers
NORFOLK — Another roundabout? Again? This city needs to start setting priorities on street repair. Potholes on 13th Street and Pasewalk Avenue will mess up your car big time. Been over the viaduct lately? It is absolutely disgusting.
The acceleration of vaccinations for COVID-19 means — we hope — that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic will soon lessen.
It’s an old political trick to make an easily achievable goal sound vauntingly ambitious in order to brag about it when it’s inevitably met.
ST. EDWARD — With the new Biden administration already slashing several of the development policies initiated by the Trump administration, such as the Keystone XL Pipeline, on his first day in office, and Biden promoting the anti-growth, de-industrialization insanity of the Green New Deal, b…
It’s not often that you can watch a major event playing out on the national stage and predict with certainty how it will end, but recently I had two.
PIERCE — In light of the recent rolling power outages, I find it ironic that rural Nebraska faced the first and continued outages, while Norfolk had very minimal outages. On Feb 19, 2020, the Norfolk Daily News quoted mayor and director of New Power Nebraska (a company that promotes the deve…
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its long-awaited road map for getting students back to classrooms amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.