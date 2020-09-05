There’s never been a greater need for young farmers. Information from the 2017 Census of Agriculture indicates the trend of farmers getting older is continuing while the number of farms is decreasing. In other words, farms are getting bigger and farmers are getting older.
According to that census, the average age of all U.S. farm producers in 2017 was 57.5 years, up 1.2 years from 2012. In 2017, there were 2.04 million farms and ranches (down 3.2 percent from 2012) with an average size of 441 acres (up 1.6 percent) on 900 million acres (down 1.6 percent).
Perhaps the best news of all in that census was that 96 percent of farms and ranches are family owned. Family owned farms help to keep profits local and provide support for local schools and charities.
We were recently encouraged to learn that Battle Creek has started a new FFA program this year after an absence of 20 years. Already 41 students have signed up for FFA, and 50 high school students who are taking ag classes.
We also have learned that Lutheran High Northeast in Norfolk is in the process of also getting one started under the direction Amanda Hafer. Both programs will join the thousands of other national chapters.
Billy O’Brien is the new agricultural teacher and FFA adviser at Battle Creek. He grew up south of Tilden and graduated from Newman Grove High School where he participated in FFA. He was a chapter officer for three years, and attended the national FFA convention in Louisville, Kentucky.
Jeff Heimes, Battle Creek High School principal, said there are some costs involved in starting a new FFA program, but support from the community has been strong. That includes fundraisers and donations from businesses, as well as support from parents. Many are FFA alumni.
O’Brien said FFA has broadened over the years, similar to agriculture itself. It includes different technology and communication with those advocating for agricultural interests. It isn’t just about teaching students how to become farmers like it might have been 50 years ago.
So while many students who participate in FFA aren’t necessarily looking to become farmers, it still remains one of the greatest tools for recruiting future farmers. Talk to just about any farmer today, and almost all of them will recall fondly being part of FFA.
And for those who don’t actually want to become farmers, O’Brien said it can help students develop interests in agriculture-related careers, such as agribusiness and banking. It also can help them learn about animal nutrition, growing crops or developing skills like welding. Those skills could prove to be helpful in other areas of life.
In many communities across Nebraska, FFA fills a crucial role in the state’s economic future, as well as helping to feed the nation and the world.