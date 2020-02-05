Federal legislation mandates alcohol detection technology in vehicles

National News 1

On Jan. 25, 2002, two Northeast Nebraska couples were on vacation, driving through New Mexico when a drunk driver got into his truck, drove down the wrong side of the road and hit the couples' car head on — killing all four inside. The driver’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit, and he was cited for his ninth DUI.

In the future, a situation like this could be prevented by proposed federal legislation to equip all new cars with advanced alcohol detection technology that would passively detect whether the driver is drunk. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, if all vehicles were equipped with such technology, an estimated 7,000 lives could be saved every year.

Such devices, known as ignition interlocks, are in widespread use for those charged or convicted of drunken driving; they require the driver to exhale into a Breathaylzer-like device and prevent the car from starting if a person’s blood alcohol level is above the legal limit.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) has teamed up with Sens. Tom Udall, D-N.M., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., on the Reduce Impaired Driving for Everyone Act (RIDE Act). The federal legislation introduced in the Senate last fall calls for the U.S. Department of Transportation to issue a rule that supporters say has the potential to eliminate drunk driving in America.

The RIDE Act also would allocate $10 million to continue government-funded research into new breath and touch-based sensors designed to monitor a driver's blood alcohol level in real-time, without having the driver do anything. The measure would set aside another $25 million to install and test the technology in government-owned fleets.

Helen Witty, president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, noted the auto industry's reluctance to mandated safety improvements. "I don't think the industry wanted to put in airbags or seatbelts," Witty told National Public Radio last October. "Think about how those ... were a fight to get through."

Look at the number of lives saved by airbags and seatbelts, not to mention more recent safety technology like backup cameras and blind-spot sensors. Now it’s time for the auto industry and lawmakers to take the next logical step and help reduce drunk driving.

