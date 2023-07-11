It’s time for another look at the cost of inflation. The reality is that Americans have to accept that inflation has made them poorer.
Think back to the pandemic. Many businesses chose to — or were forced to — close their doors. The economy suffered. The response by the federal government and President Joe Biden was to pump money into individuals, families and businesses.
At first, everything seemed fine, if not great. People were literally paid to stay home and not work, such as getting something for nothing. Many consumers were flush with cash. Savings ballooned. But the money had to come from somewhere.
Over the past three years, many governments worldwide, especially here in the United States, ran unprecedented large deficits. Borrowing by the U.S. Treasury exploded by 147%, and the government’s appetite for money far exceeded the savings available for it to borrow. In response, the Federal Reserve stepped into the breach and created the money out of nothing for the government to spend.
But as EJ Antoni, an economic research fellow at the Center for Data Analysis recently pointed out, printing trillions of excess dollars while reducing production in the economy created a situation where the good times were front-loaded, and the pain came later. The Center for Data Analysis is part of the Heritage Foundation think tank in Washington, D.C.
“As the government and private individuals began competing with more dollars for fewer goods and services, prices began to rise. It wasn’t that everything was worth more, but that the dollar was worth less,” he wrote.
One of the functions of money is a measuring tool, like a yardstick. Money tells us how much items are worth relative to one another, in the same way that a yardstick tells us which of two people is taller. But inflation shrinks the dollar, like shrinking a yardstick, so that you need more dollars to buy the same thing, or more yardsticks to cover the same distance. The person isn’t taller; the yardstick shrunk. Because of inflation, everyone’s money buys less.
This lost wealth is illustrated by the average family’s weekly paycheck, which is about $200 larger now than it was in January 2021 but buys about $100 less stuff, Mr. Antoni points out.
The only way to end this is to stop the inflation. Simply put, the runaway government spending must cease. The only alternative is for Americans to accept the fact that they are poorer and get used to that harsh reality.