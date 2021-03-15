He was known as “the king of pork.”
The late Robert Byrd — who represented West Virginia in the U.S. Senate for many years, including as chairman of the powerful Appropriations Committee — earned that moniker because of his frequent use of congressional funding earmarks to benefit his home state.
Over the years, Sen. Byrd was able to steer huge amounts of taxpayer funds to West Virginia. Within two years of becoming chairman of the Appropriations Committee, he surpassed his announced five-year goal of making sure more than $1 billion in federal funds was sent back to West Virginia. “I lost no opportunity to promote funding for programs and projects of benefits to the people back home,” the senator said after he left office.
Building after building, bridge after bridge, highway after highway now are named after the late senator — in appreciation for him securing the funding to make those projects possible.
No wonder that there eventually was a backlash against funding earmarks. Ultimately, the earmarking process was dismantled.
But now the earmarking process is making a comeback — and we think it’s a good idea.
In and of themselves, earmarks serve a beneficial purpose. They can help streamline the federal funding process. They can help small-population states acquire their fair share of federal appropriations.
The key is that the process not be abused, as was the case by Sen. Byrd and some of his colleagues with seniority in Congress.
The new program would allow members of Congress to direct a limited amount of spending — that’s the key — to their states and districts rather than leaving most of those decision to federal agencies. The earmark plan would provide for “community project funding” capped at 1 percent of discretionary appropriations.
Would this kind of plan help Nebraska? More than a few Norfolkans have heard Mayor Josh Moenning relate how a Highway 35 expressway project — from Norfolk to Minneapolis — was slated to receive funding via an earmark, but the project was scrapped when the earmarking process was dismantled. That’s one example of “what could have been.”
It’s an indication of how future earmarks — with proper limits — can benefit Nebraska and other states. We’re glad to see a new system being formulated.