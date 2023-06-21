Yesterday in this space, concerns about how proposed U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations could negatively impact consumer choice were highlighted. But under the administration of President Joe Biden, the U.S. Department of Energy is embarking on a similar path.

That agency’s focus is on gas stoves. Its proposals involving what’s known as “max-tech” compliance levels means that gas stoves would have to consume 32% less energy per year in order to remain compliant and able to be sold.

“Draconian” is the word used by Rachael Wilfong, an energy, climate and environment research assistant with the Heritage Foundation, to describe the proposed new energy-efficiency standards for stoves. We would tend to agree.

Based on a 1975 law that is largely obsolete but still on the books, energy department officials say they believe they have authority to enact such a regulation — regardless of the fact that gas stoves are the top choice for many households because the temperature can be more quickly adjusted.

Under the energy department proposal, more than 90% of gas cooktops would need to be redesigned by 2027, giving manufacturers less than four years to reconfigure, test, manufacture, and distribute products in order to comply and remain competitive.

Those energy department officials don’t seem to mind that their estimates of the financial impact means that consumers can expect to pay more than $32 million annually in increased costs.

The department estimates that manufacturers will spend more than $183 million over the next three years to meet the standard. Those costs would be passed along to the consumer through higher costs for the stove.

The department also estimates that over the course of 14.5 years (the average life expectancy for gas cooktops), its standards will save consumers a scant $22 in operating costs. That amounts to about $1.50 per year, or 12 cents per month — not nearly enough to make up for the higher cost of the stove, Ms. Wilfong recently wrote.

This rule, and others like it, strip away consumer choice.

“These standards make all kinds of presumptions about Americans’ preferences in order to justify them, including that Americans undervalue efficiency. In reality, consumers take into account a host of considerations — efficiency among them — when choosing what appliances to put in their homes,” Ms. Wilfong wrote.

So, by regulating based on one or two characteristics, and by prioritizing energy efficiency over other factors, the government is stifling free enterprise, hindering broader innovation, and discouraging the production of products consumers want to buy — in this case, gas stoves.

Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives have introduced the “Save Our Gas Stoves Act,” a bipartisan bill that would block the energy department from implementing the proposed regulations. Twenty-nine Democrats joined the Republican majority in voting to pass the amendment.

Let’s hope that, in the name of consumer choice, they’re successful in getting it put into law.

How about a campaign about vision?

Trump indictment dangerous

Saudis have won the 'Golf War'

