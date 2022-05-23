While the nation continues to await the actual release of the U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding the constitutionality of abortion, many of those who support abortion rights have been suggesting that a return to the Dark Ages may be on the horizon.

It’s hyperbole. And it’s not true.

A draft opinion that was unfortunately released in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization suggests that the high court may ultimately decide that the 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade was in error in claiming abortion as a constitutionally guaranteed right. Rather, the issue should be decided by the states and Congress.

“In other words, Alito and company are making a valid case for the preservation of federalism, separation of powers, popular sovereignty and republicanism, which are keystones of the American system of government,” writes Chris Talgo, a senior research fellow at The Heartland Institute in Arlington Heights, Ill.

Many on the left are claiming that the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade will mean that women will no longer have access to what they deem “reproductive rights.” Yet, that is a dishonest premise because several states have statutes in place guaranteeing that abortions will continue to be offered even if Roe is overturned.

On the other hand, as would be expected, several other states, based on the will of the people who live there, might determine that they would prefer restrictions on abortion. (Nebraska could join them if a special legislative session is called yet this year to take up the issue.)

That is what the 10th Amendment and the concept of federalism is all about. It states, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

If a woman happens to reside in a conservative state that prefers restrictions on abortion, nothing is stopping her from traveling (or moving) to a blue state to receive what she desires from a medical perspective. And vice-versa.

Another important point is that the “right” to an abortion has not, been codified at the federal level. In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court became a super legislature and invented a new constitutional right out of thin air.

This is not how our system is designed to work. It is up to Congress and the states to pass laws on such issues. The role of the Supreme Court is to determine the constitutionality of said laws. In 1973, this was turned on its head when the Supreme Court usurped the states and Congress and took it upon itself to “legalize” abortion.

President Biden should curb criticism of Trump supporters

Polarized political parties at the primary polls push same agendas

Focus again on wrong areas

Prosecution of Idaho mom Brady

The media's big lies about conservatism

