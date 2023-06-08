Let me begin by restating a fact. The FBI lied to the FISA Court to obtain permission to spy on President Trump.
But, why rehash old news? Aren’t we already aware of the specifics (now documented by Durham) — proving a confederacy of Federal Bureau of Investigation agents (led by Comey and McCabe) to be liars? Well, yes, their contrived concoction is no fish tale, although Director Wray appears to have swallowed it hook, line and sinker.
Mr. Wray’s recent sitdown with Bret Baier on Fox News was awash in smugness and arrogance. Don’t believe your lying eyes was the message he conveyed — attempting to paint the FBI with an obsolete J. Edgar Hoover brush.
OK, it may once have been a respected and esteemed organization, going about its business upholding the Constitution and protecting the American people. Presumably, it conducted its affairs without prejudice — diligently, honestly and fairly.
Still, by refusing to acknowledge what all of us have seen for ourselves, Mr. Wray came across as evasive and duplicitous. That the FBI is no longer the model that it once was is patently obvious. There is ample evidence to prove it, and the classified document dissimilarity between Mr. Trump’s treatment and Mr. Biden’s is a clear example. Thirty armed FBI agents didn’t raid Joe Biden’s house and sniff around through his wife’s drawers (no pun intended).
Then there’s the Twitter dump proving the FBI’s involvement in illegal activity (censoring your right to speak freely, secreting Hunter Biden’s laptop) preliminary to the 2020 election. It’s right there in black and white! The emails certify it! Twitter CEOs testified to it! That Director Wray could sit there and whitewash it says a lot about his disreputable character. Attempting to defend the indefensible does not a respectable leader make.
There’s more that could be added, of course — the mistreatment of Carter Page, Mark Houck, pro-lifers and Christians in general (yup, the FBI really does spy on folks in church) — but the picture couldn’t be clearer.
The agency isn’t what it used to be, and no amount of deceitful advocacy by Mr. Wray or anybody else will succeed in pulling the wool over any astute observer’s eyes — not to exclude increasing numbers of disgruntled whistleblowers from within the ranks.
Certainly, the recent disconcerting testimony in the congress by former agents revealing the FBI’s role in setting up the Jan. 6 fiasco, in carrying out AG Garland’s directive to go after parents at school board meetings, in placing spies in Catholic parishes to undermine Christianity and intimidate parishioners, is proof of an agency gone rogue ... or complicity committed along with the DOJ to a political agenda targeting conservative Americans.
No, there was precious little in Christopher Wray’s performance with Bret Baier to indicate that appropriate changes (in the upper hierarchy especially) may soon be forthcoming. Given that ominous foreboding, his only saving grace (if there truly was one) came in the form of a long overdue admission (perhaps prompted by the energy department’s earlier declaration) that COVID-19 really did originate in the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.
Of course, most sensible folks (which excludes a cabal of corrupt media naysayers at CNN and MSNBC) should have already applied a healthy dose of common sense in arriving at the same conclusion. Hence, the only question yet to be resolved is whether COVID-19 was an accidental development or a weaponized biological virus purposely manufactured in the lab and unleashed on the world — to China’s economic and military advantage? (My vote is on the latter.)
That the USA is weaker because of COVID-19 in crucial ways is inarguable, which factors in to my contention that the clock is ticking relative to China’s making a move on Taiwan. The current leadership vacuum in D. C. surely incentives that outcome.
Yes, Director Wray’s delusive comments relative to FBI (mis)conduct may be attributed to his own self-interests; however, the cryptic Wuhan acknowledgment is “a horse of a different color,” indeed.