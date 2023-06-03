It’s only human nature, but Americans sometimes think nothing is wrong. Then all of a sudden, they think everything is wrong.
That could sum up the view that some Americans might have when it comes to the FBI, especially in light of recent stories about how FBI officials repeatedly violated their own standards. For years, it seemed as though nothing was wrong. Now when it comes to searches for information related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol, there was a lot wrong. A heavily blacked-out court order was released to the public recently, with many Republican news outlets giving it a lot of attention.
Even The Associated Press, which is supposed to be unbiased, reported that there were “thousands of violations.” We are encouraged by several aspects of the report. First, after months of claims of alleged abuse by the FBI by many Republicans, it was reassuring to see some acknowledgment finally that it occurred.
In addition, Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat and member of the Senate intelligence committee, called the findings “shocking” and said statutory reforms to “ensure that the checks and balances are in place to put an end to these abuses” were needed if the FBI’s surveillance program is to be renewed at the end of the year. It’s been rare to see any type of recognition that there was an abuse of power, so anything from Democrats but denial helps to restore confidence that political leaders can be objective.
Finally, as the AP reported, there is recognition that the FBI was weaponized against Donald Trump. “Mistakes” included the order stating that the FBI ran queries of people suspected of being involved in the Capitol riot to assess whether they had any foreign ties, but the Justice Department later determined that the searches were “not likely to find foreign intelligence information or evidence of a crime.”
At a press briefing that followed the release of the order, senior FBI officials said the bureau has made significant changes, including mandating training and overhauling its computer system so that FBI officials must now enter a justification for a search of an individual.
We are encouraged that there is some recognition that there were widespread problems. We also are pleased that it appears the FBI is trying to make changes to correct the problems.
The United States needs the FBI for some high-level cases and to counter foreign threats, among other things. We don’t need the agency to be an extension of either political party to be used to spy on or level charges against opponents.
We believe that the majority of FBI workers are hard working and don’t care about politics. The problems with corruption appear to have been at the top or from a few unsupervised agents. Public acknowledgment is the first step toward returning credibility.