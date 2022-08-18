FBI, DOJ have reached new lows

Listen up, Mr. and Mrs. America! It’s high time to take stock! The clock is ticking! The Gestapo (the FBI, the DOJ, and the corrupt Democrat machine) is at your doorstep! Your freedoms — literally everything you have treasured about this country — are in immediate danger. The Constitution is merely perishable parchment in their eyes and they’re determined to set fire to it.
Truly, we’ve just been witness to the most frightening moment in American history. The conspiratorial plot (a covert plan by a group of people to do something egregiously harmful) to raid President Trump’s Mar-a-lago home in Florida should chill you to the bone.
No such thing has ever happened to any past president — not Bill Clinton, not Barack Obama, not Thomas Jefferson, not George Washington — not a solitary one.
It’s an unmitigated, disastrous first — a signal that not one of us is safe from a ruthless, out-of-control government. Do not be confused. This contrived abomination wasn’t only about Donald Trump. It was a warning to every one of us that we can be next — if we say the wrong thing, commingle with the wrong people, post the wrong message, or vote the wrong way (therein rests the caveat for the November mid-terms and 2024).
Indeed, this fiasco is third world garbage. It should serve as a clarion call for every voter — Republicans, independents and others whose privileges are in extreme peril — to vote against those who are burning our institutions to the ground. Their clandestine ambush reeks of political targeting at the highest level. It is prosecutorial misconduct unleashed on thin (fabricated) ice — an attack by radical leftists hell bent on staying in power.
Inarguably, it’s the bottom of the barrel for the so-called Federal Bureau of Investigation and The Department of Justice. Their actions are proof beyond any doubt that the leadership is corrupt to the core. How deep the double-dealing traitorship extends is anyone’s guess at this point. Absent remorse and faithless to our founding principles, they’ve shredded any trace of credibility that yet existed. The people’s trust? Gone!
Hence, no one need be surprised at the ill-natured intent associated with the “Inflation Reduction Act” passed solely by Democrats. It’s just more of the same — a complete boondoggle consisting of provisions that pose a serious threat for the middle class. You’ll pay more for everything! You can take that to the bank ... er, grave! Incredibly, it authorizes the biggest burst of spending in U.S. history, ultimately financed by taxes on you!
And, just to be sure you can’t renege, the bill provides $80 billion for the IRS along with 87,000 new agents (not to mention their documented accumulation of weaponry — 4,500 guns and 5 million rounds). Busting down doors and arresting citizens with its own swat teams? Yup! Will they audit (harass) you and come to your house? Well, mine will be first! You can bet on it! They don’t like conservatives and differing viewpoints (stay tuned).
Which might prompt folks to wonder about my missive at this critical moment. Why even take the risk? Well, like many of you, I love this country and the freedoms that millions of brave souls have fought and died to preserve; and if my personal fate is jeopardized by calling out wholly indefensible wrongdoing by powerful, entrenched, self-serving bureaucrats, so be it! Historians will recall that I am in good company.
Lest we forget, enduring Revolutionary War quotes are apropos, to wit: “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country,” the last words of Nathan Hale, hanged by the British in 1776. And, perhaps even more memorable: “I know not what course others may take, but as for me, give me liberty or give me death (Patrick Henry at the Virginia Convention, 1775). Finally, Ben Franklin in 1776: “Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God!”