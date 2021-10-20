An auction of farmland in Iowa recently sold for an average of $21,000 an acre.
Closer to home, farmland in Northeast Nebraska sold for an average of $13,000 an acre.
That’s the kind of results that cry out for an exclamation point!
While not every piece of farmland may bring those kinds of dollars when put up for sale, there’s no question that farm real estate values are on the rise.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and its National Agricultural Statistics Service recently reviewed and posted a report on Nebraska’s farm real estate values. The report includes the average value of all agricultural land and buildings found in 2021.
The annual report shows an increase of 11% from 2020, which translates to an average price per acre of $3,100. The real estate considered included irrigated, non-irrigated and pasture ground, and it shows a $310 per-acre increase from the prior year.
Nebraska is seeing the second-highest increase for rising farm real estate values in the nation, coming in behind Kansas, which has an increase of 13.9%. But the average price per acre in Kansas is a little lower at $2,370 per acre.
When looking at just cropland values in 2021, Nebraska land rose by a healthy 13.9% to an average of $4,960 per acre, according to the USDA report.
What’s causing the increase in real estate values? Better commodity prices for corn, soybeans and wheat have been a factor.
“Certainly producers are receiving better prices for commodities than 18 months ago,” said Jim Jansen, an agricultural systems economist extension educator with the University of Nebraska’s Haskell Agricultural Laboratory at Concord.
Also, many landowners and investors have been involved in purchasing agricultural land because of historically low interest rates. These investors have been able to secure fixed-rate long-term debt at a low rate.
But there’s a flip side, too. Producers are dealing with significantly higher input costs. And those who are involved with cattle production have seen drops in prices.
It’s also true that the federal government has, in many cases, provided direct financial assistance to producers that helped create healthy bottom lines in recent years. Profitable years can, in some cases, make producers willing to spend more than they normally would for nearby land that comes up for sale.
Because of Nebraska’s reliance on agriculture, farmland values remain a key indicator of the state economy’s health. While there are negative aspects of increases in real estate values, overall, it’s a positive that Nebraskans should like to see.