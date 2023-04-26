Farm Bill crucial to 1st District

Agriculture isn’t just Nebraska’s number one economic driver — it’s the heart of who we are and what we do in the 1st Congressional District. This year, Congress will begin out what has become a five-year ritual in Washington: writing and passing the Farm Bill.
Nebraska is home to thousands of hardworking family farmers and ranchers who raise the food and fuel the world uses every day. Nebraska is a global leader in growing and producing cattle, ethanol, corn, soybean, and pork production.
The Farm Bill is bigger than agriculture — it brings together many areas of public policy that impact life in rural America and beyond. Farm Bill programs support economic development, rural broadband, education, nutrition, international trade, and other programs that touch Nebraskans from all walks of life. Even if you aren’t a producer, some part of the Farm Bill impacts you.
Over the past several months, I have been traveling the 1st District and hearing from constituents, stakeholders, and community leaders about their hopes for the future of our ag economy. I am pleased to share my priorities that I will be advocating for as Congress puts together the next Farm Bill.
First, I’m excited to build upon the work already being done in Nebraska to invest in robust, cutting-edge agricultural research. The University of Nebraska is leading the charge to develop new technology that leads to significant economic returns for the agricultural sector. Nebraska’s education and extension programs then work to successfully connect producers and local communities with these resources, elevating our agricultural productivity.
Second, the next Farm Bill must address infrastructure to connect our people and communities. Of everything we grow in Nebraska, our people are our greatest and most-valuable asset. Our communities — large and small — are the lifeblood of Nebraska. A successful Farm Bill will support locally-directed and transparent rural development projects that support communities through expanded broadband, childcare and health care access.
Third, we must protect our commodities though the farm safety net, commodity support programs, and trade promotion. Our farmers and ranchers work tirelessly every day to feed and fuel a growing world.
We must maintain and improve strong Farm Bill programs that benefit both consumers and producers, secure our domestic and international food supply, promote Nebraska’s agricultural products around the world, and ensure the longevity of our nation’s agricultural sector.
Fourth, we need to grow biofuels for the future. Nebraska is the second leading producer of ethanol in the U.S. and it’s clear that our bioeconomy is booming. Our nation must continue to strive toward energy independence though an all-of-the-above approach that includes biofuels. As the country continues to face record-high energy costs, we must look to the tools we have to provide relief to Americans. I am committed to ensuring that biofuels remain central to the future of American energy.
Fifth, the Farm Bill should support voluntary conservation programs. Farmers and ranchers have an inextricable tie to their land — it’s their livelihood. The land provides for them and their families, and they want to see it preserved for future generations. The Farm Bill has historically established conservation programs to help farmers and ranchers invest in their land. However, we’ve seen these programs deviate from their intended purpose. I will work to ensure that voluntary conservation efforts make sense for producers and promote working lands over non-working lands. Farmers and ranchers shouldn’t be subject to bureaucracy and federal overreach. Requirements must be simple, flexible, and voluntary. The application process must be streamlined and transparent.
Finally, for nearly 50 years, a nutrition component has been included in the Farm Bill. This section provides an important opportunity to bridge the urban-rural divide. The Farm Bill has been a vital tool in combating hunger and promoting strong nutrition for our most vulnerable populations. The direct connection between local producers and consumers has been part of Nebraska’s legacy for generations and we should be bolstering those relationships. I will work to see that a nutrition assistance program is included in the Farm Bill that connects local producers and consumers, expands food access, and ultimately promotes long-term, personal sufficiency.
As Congress continues to work toward passing the Farm Bill, I am committed to supporting our producers and local communities.