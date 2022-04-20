False claims should be given same coverage, regardless who is president

When it comes to President Joe Biden and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, there is little attempt to hold her or Mr. Biden accountable for statements they make. These actions come in sharp contrast to the national media during President Donald Trump’s administration, which at least weekly would hold him or his press secretary responsible for misstatements or lies. The press should consistently point out statements that are not true, unless they are opinions.
Here are three examples of statements Ms. Psaki made in March that went unchallenged by most of the media.
Ms. Psaki said there was no plan for COVID-19 vaccinations from the previous administration. She said, “There was no real plan, we were left no plan by our predecessors. We needed to put into place a plan to not only get enough access to vaccines, but also ensure there were enough vaccinators and vaccine locations.”
Paul Mango, deputy chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 2019-2021, disagreed: “We left the Biden team with 65 meticulously designed and evaluated vaccine administration plans — one from each of the 64 jurisdictions and one overarching plan from the CDC.” Mango went on to say that “the Biden team precisely executed all major elements of our plan and only failed in the three initiatives they took that were not in our plan — federally run mass vaccination sites, a door-to-door knocking campaign, and federally imposed vaccine mandates.”
Also in March, Ms. Psaki called increased gas prices a “Putin spike” after Russia invaded Ukraine. She also said, “We have actually produced more oil — it is at record numbers — and we will continue to produce more oil.” But gas prices already had been going up and have been going up since Jan. 20, 2021, when Mr. Biden took office. It wasn’t caused by Russia. In addition, while domestic oil production in 2021 was higher than it was in 2017, it was lower than it was in 2018, 2019 and 2020, according to federal statistics.
And recently, Judicial Watch announced it obtained 400 pages of new records related to many dog bites and attacks by the Bidens’ German Shepherd on Secret Service agents. The documents also reveal that a member of the Secret Service was upset that Ms. Psaki misled the press about when he was bit, claiming the agent surprised the dog. Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton reported that the documents show Major was a dangerous dog and the Biden White House lied about it, placing Secret Service and other White House personnel at needless risk. “In fact, the agency is still withholding information about this mess,” Fitton said.
If trust is to be restored in the national media, the current administration must be held accountable for misstatements or things that are not true. All but a few conservative media outlets seem to be looking the other way.