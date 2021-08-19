County fair season is almost over. And based on attendance this year at area fairs following last year’s COVID-19 pandemic, most fairs rebounded to pre-COVID levels.
That’s great news because in Northeast and North Central Nebraska, it’s impossible to differentiate fairs from their agricultural roots. And with each generation growing up in Nebraska, most of us become further removed from the farm. That’s unfortunate because basic farming practices aren’t common knowledge the way they once were.
Years ago, there was a saying that someone could be “country smart.” It wasn’t necessarily negative, but it meant that someone might be smart about life and have a lot of common sense, but didn’t necessarily have a lot of education or know much about technology.
Now it seems like there are fewer people who are country smart, especially when it comes to food production. Many people have little knowledge about how their food is produced, other than some general notion that it originates on a farm.
Need proof? Ask a child from a city to identify a soybean plant, which is Nebraska’s second leading crop. Of even some adults in a big city for that matter? Or ask children where fries come from? If they know they are from potatoes, they sometimes are surprised to learn that potatoes are dug up in the ground and not picked.
Not only have we become removed from farms, but fewer people in towns have gardens. With gardens, people can see the type of plants up close that produce the food on the dinner table. Gardens also allow people to have greater appreciation for how much work preparing soil, planting, weeding, watering and picking vegetables are for feeding people.
At fairs, people can see exhibits of fruits, vegetables and livestock. Often, there are experienced gardeners eager to share tips about how they grew their produce. Fairgoers can go into barns and visit with 4-Hers about their projects to learn about how the animals are cared for and what they feed them.
There’s also farm implements at the fair. And while every year it seems like the tractors and combines get bigger, there’s also new technical advances. Precision farming uses satellite and other technology for such things as planting, applying fertilizer for better efficiency and harvesting crops. Modern farming is much less labor intensive than generations ago, with one farmer on average feeding more than 150 people.
So just in case you missed one of the local county fairs, there’s still time to experience it. The Nebraska State Fair is Aug. 27 to Sept. 6 in Grand Island. Some of the best farm products in Nebraska — and therefore the world — will be exhibited and shown and available to see up close.