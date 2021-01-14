With an extended winter break thanks to COVID-19, many college students have taken advantage of opportunities that may not have been there otherwise.
In an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus, fall semester classes ended just before Thanksgiving — three weeks earlier than usual. This week, after a six-week break, Wayne State College students have returned to classes. Northeast Community College and the University of Nebraska campuses will follow suit on Monday, Jan. 25.
But during the extended hiatus, students were able to enroll in three-week intersession courses to take advantage of the time to further their academic progress.
“This is not business as usual, but it is an opportunity to give our students additional choices in pursuing their education at Northeast,” Leah Barrett, president of Northeast Community College in Norfolk, said in announcing the plans in August.
The intersession at Northeast started Nov. 30 and runs through Friday, but those additional choices weren’t limited to schooling.
For those students who headed home after the fall semester, there were on-the-job learning opportunities.
At Norfolk Public Schools, for instance, college students have filled in much-needed gaps as paraprofessionals in classrooms, helping to reduce burdens on teachers already strained by increased COVID-19 workloads and filling in for colleagues in quarantine.
We’ve also heard of several Norfolk businesses employing college students to fill gaps created by COVID-19 and quarantines. With the extended time off, students were able to fill in at jobs normally not available over a traditional three-week break.
Others have used the time to gain experience in their fields of study. Here at the Daily News, we have been the beneficiary of this. Routinely, we have college students home for break working on occasional stories, but this year offered the opportunity to offer a mini-internship of sorts.
Over his winter break, Cody Frederick, a sports journalism major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is back home in Winside and has been a valuable addition, covering high school sports and writing feature stories — including one about Norfolk’s Ethan Piper and his year with the Nebraska football team and another about the continued success of the Norfolk Aquajets swimming program.
While sink or swim would be going a little bit far, one could say these students have been able to get their feet wet, and businesses have been able to use them to fill in COVID-19 gaps or as a recruiting tool.
With these expanded opportunities, colleges should take a hard look at how to achieve similar results in a non-COVID-19 school year.