Anyone who has watched network or cable TV recently has probably witnessed this news story before.
Daniel Prude, 41, was running around Rochester, N.Y., in late March, naked, under the influence of PCP and shouting that he had the coronavirus. Police officers arrived and handcuffed Mr. Prude, who is Black.
“After he began spitting, officers covered his head with a mesh hood. When he tried to rise, officers held him face down on the ground, one of them pushing his head to the pavement. The police held Mr. Prude down for two minutes, and he had to be resuscitated. Seven days later, he died,” the New York Times reported.
The raw police videos of the encounter were released last week by Mr. Prude’s family. They caused outrage. Protesters took to the streets and Rochester’s mayor suspended seven officers involved in detaining Mr. Prude.
“The disciplinary action was the first taken in the more than five months since Mr. Prude died,” the Times reported.
It seems as if every liberal agitator in New York and major media outlets were upset because a grand jury didn’t indict the seven police officers in connection with the death of Mr. Prude. Really?
Let’s remove color from the scenario and ask some hard questions. Why do we hold the officers to high standards, but not criminals? Why do we talk about police reforming themselves to stop doing harmful things but never talk about criminals?
At some point, don’t we need to ask ourselves as a society if we have a problem — at least in part — because we excuse the criminal and blame the police for what was an avoidable death?
George Floyd in Minneapolis was high on meth and other drugs and not cooperating with officers. Video and witnesses confirmed that. Did that at least play a hand in his own death?
We hope it’s not the case that bad behavior should be ignored when it is exhibited by a member of a racial or ethnic minority. Even mentioning this kind of opinion or sentiment can create an uproar.
Yes, by now everyone knows there have been times when police have acted aggressively and with malice. Nevertheless, at some point, we also should ask, “Should people reform themselves to stop doing harmful things?”
In many of these tragic deaths, the decedent played a hand in his or her own death. That part of the equation seems to be missing in most of the critical analyses.