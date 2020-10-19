Expanded gambling a losing bet

NDN logo

There’s a temptation in Nebraska, we suppose, to go along with the crowd when it comes to allowing expanded gambling within the state. Jump on the bandwagon. Iowa allows it; so does South Dakota.

Supporters of three pro-gambling measures on the November general election ballot likely hope that will be the prevailing sentiment come Election Day. And they’re doing all they can to make it seem as if passage of the three initiatives will have nothing but positive ramifications for Nebraska.

We must disagree.

In doing so, we join with state Sen. Ernie Chambers and retired Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne in urging Nebraskans to vote down the proposals: “Fellow Nebraskans, we implore you to join us in protecting the integrity of the Constitution and the ‘good life’ in this state by voting no on any and all proposed amendments to expand gambling in this state.”

On the ballot are measures 429, 430 and 431 – all part of what’s known as “Keep the Money in Nebraska” proposal sponsored by Ho-Chunk Inc., the Winnebago Tribe’s economic development corporation, in partnership with the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association and Omaha Exposition and Racing.

If approved by voters, the proposals would authorize casino gambling at Nebraska horse tracks and allocate the bulk of the funding derived from that new state revenue source to property tax relief.

Race tracks currently operate in or near Omaha, Lincoln, South Sioux City, Grand Island, Hastings and Columbus, but new tracks presumably could spring up if the initiative is enacted by Nebraska voters at the general election.

That sounds appealing, doesn’t it? Property tax relief as well as keeping gambling dollars in Nebraska rather than surrounding states.

But what voters should keep in mind are the social costs that always accompany gambling. Results of study after study have shown that for every $1 of gambling revenue received, a state must spend $3 on social costs. Money spent on gambling can all too often progress from harmless entertainment to addictions and their consequences. It’s these social costs that destroy lives, families, businesses and communities.

What’s more, the property tax relief argument is questionable. A 2019 study by Dr. Ernie Goss, an economist at Creighton University in Omaha, indicated that states with casinos tax their citizens more heavily than those without casinos.

Nebraskans have largely guarded against expansion of gambling over the years. Let’s do it again by voting against measures 429, 430 and 431.

* * *

Coming Tuesday: Support for a two-pronged approach on immigration reform is what voters should be looking for in candidates for office.

Tags

In other news

Supports Bolz — Sally Herrin

LINCOLN — We can count on Kate Bolz to be a champion to protect and defend the Affordable Care Act for everyone and Medicare and Social Security for all constituents, especially seniors, in Nebraska’s Congressional District 1. These policy issues impact everyone. Kate will defend and advocat…

Expanded gambling a losing bet

Expanded gambling a losing bet

There’s a temptation in Nebraska, we suppose, to go along with the crowd when it comes to allowing expanded gambling within the state. Jump on the bandwagon. Iowa allows it; so does South Dakota.

Is Trump letting his side down?

Is Trump letting his side down?

If this is the most important election of our lifetimes, is it too much to ask that the president of the United States act like it?

Defunding police only serves to threaten the safety of many

Defunding police only serves to threaten the safety of many

Shortly after George Floyd was killed on May 25 in Minneapolis, there were calls by some activists — many of whom leaned to the left — to defund the police on a local or even national basis. Many of the calls came amid riots and protests, especially in urban areas.

Who knows what to expect?

Who knows what to expect?

If next week’s presidential debate occurs, it’ll likely be a doozy. That’s because it will have a town-hall format, with questions posed by uncommitted voters recruited by Gallup.

Appreciation for Fortenberry — Dallas Blaney

As the minority leader of the House Committee on Appropriations, Congressman Jeff Fortenberry forged bipartisan support this year to address the significant challenges faced by women veterans in Nebraska.