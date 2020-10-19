Expanded gambling a losing bet

There’s a temptation in Nebraska, we suppose, to go along with the crowd when it comes to allowing expanded gambling within the state. Jump on the bandwagon. Iowa allows it; so does South Dakota.
Supporters of three pro-gambling measures on the November general election ballot likely hope that will be the prevailing sentiment come Election Day. And they’re doing all they can to make it seem as if passage of the three initiatives will have nothing but positive ramifications for Nebraska.
We must disagree.
In doing so, we join with state Sen. Ernie Chambers and retired Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne in urging Nebraskans to vote down the proposals: “Fellow Nebraskans, we implore you to join us in protecting the integrity of the Constitution and the ‘good life’ in this state by voting no on any and all proposed amendments to expand gambling in this state.”
On the ballot are measures 429, 430 and 431 – all part of what’s known as “Keep the Money in Nebraska” proposal sponsored by Ho-Chunk Inc., the Winnebago Tribe’s economic development corporation, in partnership with the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association and Omaha Exposition and Racing.
If approved by voters, the proposals would authorize casino gambling at Nebraska horse tracks and allocate the bulk of the funding derived from that new state revenue source to property tax relief.
Race tracks currently operate in or near Omaha, Lincoln, South Sioux City, Grand Island, Hastings and Columbus, but new tracks presumably could spring up if the initiative is enacted by Nebraska voters at the general election.
That sounds appealing, doesn’t it? Property tax relief as well as keeping gambling dollars in Nebraska rather than surrounding states.
But what voters should keep in mind are the social costs that always accompany gambling. Results of study after study have shown that for every $1 of gambling revenue received, a state must spend $3 on social costs. Money spent on gambling can all too often progress from harmless entertainment to addictions and their consequences. It’s these social costs that destroy lives, families, businesses and communities.
What’s more, the property tax relief argument is questionable. A 2019 study by Dr. Ernie Goss, an economist at Creighton University in Omaha, indicated that states with casinos tax their citizens more heavily than those without casinos.
Nebraskans have largely guarded against expansion of gambling over the years. Let’s do it again by voting against measures 429, 430 and 431.
