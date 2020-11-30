Analysis of the 2020 elections will likely continue for some time, and among the topics to be discussed should be the reality that — despite the Democratic Party’s push for aggressive environmental policies — climate change was not foremost on the minds of a preponderance of voters.
That’s the message emanating from polling conducted by the University of Chicago showing that just single-digit percentages of voters across multiple states considered climate to be among their top political issues. Instead — and not surprising to us — the economy, jobs and health care were among the top issues.
In Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, for example, just 3% of voters ranked climate as important; 5% in New York and Minnesota; and 6% in Massachusetts, the polling indicates.
“Americans clearly rejected the policies of the progressive left with respect to energy policy and any attempt to transform America into a socialist country,” said Thomas Pyle, president of the American Energy Alliance.
Joe Biden’s handling of the energy issue, particularly fracking, created headaches for the Democratic Party in many parts of the nation. As much as Mr. Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris tried to disavow their earlier statements, voters remembered that both advocated fracking either just on federal lands or entirely on public and private property. As. Mr. Biden said in the Oct. 22 presidential debate: “I would transition from the oil industry.”
The problem with that, of course, is the massive cost.
Eliminating fracking has been estimated to reduce household incomes by $5,400 annually and increase energy costs by more than $600 per year. Such a ban, which could cost up to 7.5 million jobs in 2022, would result in the U.S. importing more than 40% of oil and petroleum needs by 2030 in addition to importing natural gas, despite our abundance of the resource.
No wonder American voters didn’t see issues relating to climate change as a top priority.
Throughout his political campaign, Mr. Biden often called climate change “the number one issue facing humanity.”
“Biden may want to pay attention to the New York Times election exit polls that indicated voters don’t place a high priority on the generic climate issue — no exit poll result made it out of single digits,” said Steve Milloy, founder of JunkScience.com.
All of this isn’t to say that climate change isn’t an important issue, but not to the degree that Mr. Biden and Sen. Harris touted it as — and definitely not an issue to be addressed in the radical way the two of them have proposed.