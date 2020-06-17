It’s no secret that many small businesses are struggling in this COVID-19 world.
It’s a challenge for business owners to have the resources to pay their leases, wages, utility bills, loan payments and other obligations with reduced revenue.
Thankfully, the federal government has taken steps to try to alleviate the situation, but significant challenges remain.
Beyond those relief efforts, it would be wise to start thinking about ways to help small businesses bounce back once shutdowns are over and social distancing requirements are relaxed.
One effective way to set the stage for rapid small-business recovery is to exempt them from large swaths of regulations that were intended for big businesses anyway.
That’s the perspective of Patrick McLaughlin and Tyler Richards, researchers with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University in Virginia.
“Helping small businesses means helping millions of people get their jobs back, creating a conducive environment for new businesses to fill the void left in the wake of the COVID-19 economic crisis, and boosting the U.S. economy,” they recently wrote.
It’s important to recognize that small businesses make up 99.7 percent of U.S. business, almost half of U.S. employment, and serve as a major source of U.S. job creation and productivity growth. How these businesses fare in the first few months after the pandemic subsides will likely determine the speed and trajectory of the U.S. economic recovery as a whole.
Zooming in on regulations is a good starting point.
Regulatory costs are one of the biggest problems facing small businesses, and research has shown that regulations disproportionately burden small businesses. Regulations also create barriers to entry that make it harder for entrepreneurs to start new businesses.
Regulatory exemptions would help reduce costs and remove barriers for existing and new small businesses at a time when they need it most.
“These exemptions are also a politically feasible, bipartisan remedy. Regardless of political leaning, most policymakers understand that regulations come with some costs, even if the regulatory benefits outweigh those costs. And everyone understands the importance of small businesses because we all see the impact of them every day,” the two researchers wrote. “We all have family members and friends who rely on their operation for goods, services and even jobs. This is a common-sense approach that nearly everyone can get behind.”
Small-business growth could be the key to a strong economic recovery, and it would provide new opportunities for millions of people who are already facing an uncertain economic future.