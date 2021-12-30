Everyone appears disengaged

Isn’t it interesting how certain things can stick in one’s mind — lingering there on the back burner, so to speak — only to be called forth when conditions on the ground are ripe? No, 1996 certainly isn’t ancient history, but echoing in my brain these days is Bill Clinton’s naive declaration in his state of the union address over two decades removed, to wit: “The era of big government is over.” Heedless? Callow? Beguiled?
Well, let’s just say the former president’s assessment was lacking in worldly wisdom or informed judgment. In reality, the iniquitous and unjust exercise of power seems to have reached its zenith. Joe Biden and administration toadies appear dedicated to finishing what Barack Obama started —fundamentally transforming America into their version of a socialist utopia. The distinct aroma of corruption is impossible to miss!
Yes, it’s an ill wind that blows these days — infiltrating our nasal cavities with the telltale scent of wrongdoing. Ignoring the Constitution and excusing lawlessness has become a way of life —prohibiting landowners from evicting tenants, mandating vaccinations that contradict science, requiring COVID-19 passports willy-nilly, placing limits on gatherings in private abodes, defunding the police... It’s George Orwell’s 1984 on steroids!
Most outrageous of all (bypassing the Afghanistan debacle for the moment) is the southern border conflagration that promises disastrous results for years to come. Roughly 200,000 illegals hailing from who knows where cross that threshold every month in response to the Biden and Harris invitation. Inconceivably, over a million of those same aliens have been deposited into unsuspecting communities without notice (no RSVP in evidence) ...
Which poses a myriad of severe health and safety issues, not the least of which is that many are known to be pandemic positive or haven’t been tested. Measles? Typhoid? Cholera? A virus attack launched by foreign enemies (sort of like COVID-19)?
Yes, those possibilities exist despite the national media’s blackout strategy. Incredibly, the new arrivals are subject to different rules or none at all —prompted in part by numbers overwhelming authorities.
And, because the country of origin is often undetected or deemed undeterminable (including as with a high percentage of Afghanistan evacuees), the likelihood of a terrorism connection now living amongst us is magnified tenfold. Ergo, you can consider yourself warned — not by me, but by the testimony of experts (military professionals and intelligence officials) whose prophesy of a repeat 9/11 is a matter of record.
Hence, looming national security implications are proof that the annoying odor of governmental incompetence wafting from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in D.C. is pervasive. Not even our most elite military force (the United States Navy Sea, Air and Land teams — commonly known as SEALS) is exempt. Indeed, the exodus is underway — vaccine mandate connected — likewise encompassing teachers, cops, nurses and airline workers.
Woefully, the number choosing resignation over injection is staggering. As a result, positions crucial to maintaining our democratic system relating to or promoting the people’s interests are being unceremoniously usurped. What we’re witnessing amounts to nothing short of social treason; and yet the DOJ, the Supreme Court, and the majority of congressional elites on both sides of the aisle seem mysteriously disengaged ...
Which prompts a question: Is there not a single person of justice left ... including among the corporate elite, no less? Or, have they all married their money (a la Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Joe Biden, the Clintons) — content to ignore the reality of China’s advance and the egregious consequences certain to ensue? Alas, the “Great American Sell Out” appears in process — orchestrated by fools having either pawned, hawked or hocked their soul!