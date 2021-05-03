On a recent morning, a city employee stopped her truck along Norfolk Avenue to pick up litter from a downtown sidewalk. Regardless of whether that was her responsibility or whether she was doing it out of the goodness of her heart, she should be commended for setting an example for all to follow.

Simply put, keeping Norfolk beautiful should be everyone’s job.

That should be our mission each day, and the recent Clean the Fork Day in Norfolk further emphasized the need for all citizens to do their part in making the city an attractive place to live, work and play.

Around 35-40 people recognized that need and gathered at Johnson Park to clean up trash at various points along the North Fork of the Elkhorn River. From there, the volunteers spread out along the river to Winter Park, the 13th Street Burger King, the Dollar General on Norfolk Avenue and other areas.

Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning participated in the event with his children and called the effort a “good community collaboration” and a tradition he hopes will continue.

“It gives a sense of community pride,” Moenning said. “When we clean, Norfolk looks and feels inviting.”

Event organizer Tony Stuthman pointed out that most of the garbage is blown by wind into the river, so it is important to properly dispose of trash.

“It’s more about getting the kids involved and (thinking) twice about throwing things down in the first place,” he said. “I’d like our city to look nice.”

We agree with those sentiments, and we encourage others to heed that advice.

Don’t throw trash or cigarette butts out your car window. Keep such items in your vehicle until you are able to dispose of them in their proper places.

If you’re out for a walk around town and see trash on the ground, pick it up.

If you’re driving to work and see litter on the road, pull over and try to remove the litter safely.

If you’re taking your dog for a walk, make sure you clean up after your pet.

Take the time to recycle cardboard, plastic bags, aluminum cans and more.

These are just a few suggestions as the adage of “leave it better than you found it” applies to our community as well.

However, we shouldn’t limit our cleanup efforts to once a year or one area of town. Wherever you are, do your part to make the city look appealing — and also take pride in our community at the same time.

Tags

In other news

Father and Son — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — John 4:19: He who has seen me has seen the Father. When John baptized Jesus, He was baptized into the will of the Father. The two, Father and Son, can not be separated. They walk as one.

Beware of police reform

Beware of police reform

Protesters in Minneapolis, and, for that matter, throughout the country and across the seas, signaled through shouting, jumping, carrying signs and in some instances vandalism that a jury had darned well better find Derek Chauvin guilty in his trial for murder. It did.

April is Alcohol Responsibility Month — Dr. Janice Werbinski

For more than a decade, the American Medical Women’s Association (AMWA) has recognized Alcohol Awareness Month by talking about moderate drinking and alcohol abuse. But, reflecting on the past year, “awareness” is not enough for health and well-being. This year, AMWA follows the lead of the …

Do you call it a protest or a riot?

Do you call it a protest or a riot?

When the Nazis wanted to march through Skokie, Ill., many of the residents were horrified. A large percentage were Jewish, and some had been interned in concentration camps. The memory of those camps was still vivid, since this was 1978, a mere three decades after World War II had ended.